RSS's Three-Point Approach For The North-East

RSS activities began in the Northeast in 1946, but growth was so slow that the entire region remained under a single unit until 1994. However, support increased significantly during the Ram Temple movement in the 1990s, especially among the Aryanised ethnic groups of the Assamese and the Bengalis. The organisation was then divided into Uttar and Dakshin Assam, with the former covering Arunachal and Meghalaya and the latter including Manipur, Nagaland, Mizoram and Tripura. Later, as their social work in the health, education and skill development sector grew, Arunachal, Manipur and Tripura became separate units and Nagaland was merged with Uttar Assam.