RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat To Visit Manipur For First Time Since Outbreak Of Ethnic Unrest

RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat is set to visit Manipur on November 20, marking his first trip to the state since ethnic violence erupted two years ago, a senior functionary of the organisation confirmed on Wednesday.
According to RSS state general secretary Tarunkumar Sharma, Bhagwat will spend three days in Manipur, during which he is scheduled to meet a cross-section of citizens, entrepreneurs and members of tribal communities. “Our Sarsanghchalak's visit to the state is in connection with the centenary celebrations of the RSS. He is arriving from Guwahati on November 20 and will leave on November 22,” Sharma told PTI.
Another functionary noted that this will be Bhagwat’s first visit since the violence broke out, recalling that his last trip to the state was in 2022.
Sharma said Bhagwat’s itinerary includes separate interactions with prominent citizens, Janajati (tribal) representatives and youth leaders. “On the day of his arrival, he will be meeting with entrepreneurs and eminent individuals at a programme at Konjeng Leikai in Imphal. On November 21, Bhagwat will meet and interact with tribal leaders from the Manipur hills,” he said.
When asked whether the RSS chief would visit relief camps housing thousands of people displaced over the past two years, Sharma clarified, “This is not in the schedule as of now. The visit is mostly an internal part of the organisation.”
In the wake of the prolonged unrest, the Centre imposed President’s Rule in Manipur after Chief Minister N. Biren Singh resigned. The state assembly, whose term runs until 2027, currently remains under suspended animation.
With PTI inputs