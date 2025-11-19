RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat To Visit Manipur For First Time Since Outbreak Of Ethnic Unrest

According to RSS state general secretary Tarunkumar Sharma, Bhagwat will spend three days in Manipur, during which he is scheduled to meet a cross-section of citizens, entrepreneurs and members of tribal communities. “Our Sarsanghchalak's visit to the state is in connection with the centenary celebrations of the RSS. He is arriving from Guwahati on November 20 and will leave on November 22,” Sharma told PTI.