Spiritual And Social Dimensions Of Seva In Sikhism

What is more important about Seva in Sikhism is not only its form but also the state of mind with which one performs it. It blesses its performer in two ways: connecting him/her with his/her community on the one hand, and forging an inseparable spiritual bond with the Almighty on the other. Seva, in fact, is a kind of worship in the form of social, physical, material, or any other kind of service for the welfare of humanity. It is based on a sacred premise that since God resides within all of us, selfless service to humanity in its ultimate form takes the shape of service to God.