Punjabi Suba At Sixty: The Biggest Highs And Lows

The Punjab Village Common Land Act, 1961, which mandated that 33 per cent of village common land be reserved for leasing to Dalits, has remained ineffective, being manipulated by landed peasantry. Landlessness is a growing phenomenon. Though Sikhism abhors the caste system but in reality discrimination is widely practiced. Dalit pop music on social media, the thriving Dera culture, and growing conversion to Christianity are signifiers of the marginalised groups' cultural assertion, though hardly threatening the entrenched social power structure in the years to come. The growing number of Hindi-speaking migrant farm-labourers and artisans, mostly Dalits, settling down in the state, is also a relevant development in this context. The results of the general election in 2024 showed that the radical Sikh elements who were once co-opted within the Akali Dal are now searching for alternatives as a result of the party's decline. Furthermore, a weakened Akali Dal may feel pressured to return to ethnic strident politics in an attempt to regain its panthic vote. By promoting its politics of cultural nationalism and also catering to Deras, the BJP, which garnered an impressive vote in the 2024 elections, can also exacerbate communal divisions to gain Hindu votes.