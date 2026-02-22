Throwback To 2016: When Bollywood Gave Us One Banger After Another

2016 was the year of bangers in Bollywood. It was the year even middling scripts arrived cushioned by immaculate soundtracks. You may not even remember Baar Baar Dekho but probably still continue to belt out “Kala Chashma” at the top of your lungs at every desi function. You have probably nursed a heartache or two to the tunes of Fitoor, another Katrina Kaif-starrer that turned out to be a dud that year. And then there was Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, which had an entire OST that became a mood board for the urban youth in 2016.