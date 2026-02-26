Doraemon Nobita And The New Castle Of The Undersea Devil Theme Song MV Out

The Doraemon Nobita and the New Castle of the Undersea Devil theme song “Honto” by sumika has been released with an official music video.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Updated on:
Sumika Releases Honto
Sumika Releases “Honto”, the Official Theme Song For Doraemon Film Photo: Instagram
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Sumika has released “Honto” as the theme song for the new Doraemon film.

  • The single made a strong debut, ranking high on the Oricon daily charts.

  • The 45th Doraemon film revisits the classic Undersea Devil adventure with a fresh take.

Doraemon Nobita and the New Castle of the Undersea Devil theme song has officially arrived, with Japanese rock band sumika unveiling the music video for their single “Honto”. The track serves as the theme song for the upcoming Doraemon the Movie: Nobita and the New Castle of the Undersea Devil and has already been introduced to television audiences as an ending theme for the Doraemon anime series.

The music video premiered on the band’s official YouTube channel, offering fans a closer look at the emotional tone of the song. “Honto” has been used as the ending theme since Episode 811 of the long-running Doraemon, which aired in Japan on January 10.

About Sumika’s new single “Honto”

Formed in 2013 and signed under Sony Music Records, Sumika have built a steady presence in the anime music space. Their earlier works include “Fiction” for Wotakoi: Love Is Hard for Otaku, “Higher Ground” for My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising and “Unmei” for Delicious in Dungeon.

Michael Jackson catalogue sell for $600 million. - | Image: Getty images
Sony Acquires 50% Stake In Michael Jackson’s Catalogue For $600 Million

BY Harshita Das

Related Content
Related Content

The CD single of “Honto” was released in Japan on February 25, 2026. It ranked third on Oricon’s daily single charts on its first day. The release also includes three additional tracks: “Sekishunka feat. Lilas Ikuta”, “Blue”, which draws inspiration from Doraemon, and “Ressentiment no Yurikago”.

A new chapter in Doraemon’s film legacy

The upcoming film marks the 45th entry in the Doraemon feature series, based on the original manga by Fujiko F. The story revisits the undersea kingdoms of Mu and Atlantis, reimagining the 1983 film Nobita and the Castle of the Undersea Devil.

The new instalment is directed by Tetsuo Yajima with a screenplay by Isao Murayama.

Demon Slayer Infinity Castle advance booking and box office prediction - X
Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Box Office Prediction: Japanese Anime Film Set To Have A Historic Opening In India

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Watch the trailer:

Doraemon the Movie: Nobita and the New Castle of the Undersea Devil opens in Japan on February 27, 2026.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. West Indies Vs South Africa Live Score, T20 World Cup Super 8: Kagiso Rabada Dismisses Shai Hope | WI 32/2 (3)

  2. India Vs Zimbabwe, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Preview: Men In Blue Clash With The Chevrons In Do-Or-Die Super 8 Encounter

  3. T20 World Cup Dispatch: India Derailed, Already? Pitch Betrayal Elsewhere, And The Message From A Captain's Wife

  4. India Vs Zimbabwe, T20 World Cup 2026: Head-To-Head, Key Battles And Match Prediction

  5. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Final: What Happens If Jammu & Kashmir Vs Karnataka Ends In A Draw?

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. I Love Rajini Films, Pinarayi Tells Mohanlal, Internet Erupts 

  2. Day In Pics: February 25, 2026

  3. Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini Rejects Congress Claims On Old-Age Pension Cancellation

  4. AI Summit Protest: Himachal Police Detain 20 Delhi Police Cops In Shimla Over “Illegal” Arrests

  5. Veteran CPI Leader R Nallakannu Passes Away At 101

Entertainment News

  1. Mumbai Meri Jaan: Evolution Of The City As A Cinematic Character

  2. Boong Review | Examining The Barbs Of Manipur’s Conflict Through Childhood’s Innocence

  3. Do Deewane Seher Mein Review | Mrunal Thakur And Siddhant Chaturvedi Anchor A Sincere, Albeit Undercooked Mumbai Romance

  4. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

  5. Sidharth Malhotra Mourns The Loss Of His Father Sunil Malhotra In Moving Tribute

US News

  1. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  2. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  3. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  4. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  5. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

World News

  1. Bill Gates Apologises Over Ties with Epstein, Says He Did 'Nothing Illicit'

  2. PM Modi In Israel, Visit Signals Growing Strategic Ties Amid Regional Flux

  3. Trump Tells Big Tech To Build Their Own Power Plants For Data Centres

  4. PM Modi Affirms India’s Support For Israel During Address To Knesset

  5. Trump: Pakistan PM Told Me 35 Million Would Have Died Without My India-Pakistan Intervention

Latest Stories

  1. BMC Budget 2026-27: Rs 80,952 Crore Proposed For Mumbai Infrastructure

  2. Bangladesh Police Ordered To Re-Arrest Bailed Awami League Leaders In New Cases

  3. Ranji Trophy Final, Day 3 Preview: Will Jammu And Kashmir Declare? Famed Karnataka Batting Under Scanner

  4. BBC Orders Fast-Track Investigation Into Racial Slur Broadcast At BAFTA Awards, Calls It 'Serious Mistake'

  5. India Vs Zimbabwe, T20 World Cup Super Eights: Bruised Men In Blue Sweat It Out At Chepauk Nets

  6. Our Universe Episodes 7 And 8: When And Where To Watch The K-Drama In India

  7. Maoist Leader Kills Commander Planning Police Surrender In Odisha's Kandhamal

  8. Modi Sounds Bengal Poll Bugle, Open Letter Invokes Maa Kali, Tagore, And Netaji 