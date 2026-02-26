Doraemon Nobita And The New Castle Of The Undersea Devil Theme Song MV Out

Sumika has released “Honto” as the theme song for the new Doraemon film.
The single made a strong debut, ranking high on the Oricon daily charts.
The 45th Doraemon film revisits the classic Undersea Devil adventure with a fresh take.
Doraemon Nobita and the New Castle of the Undersea Devil theme song has officially arrived, with Japanese rock band sumika unveiling the music video for their single “Honto”. The track serves as the theme song for the upcoming Doraemon the Movie: Nobita and the New Castle of the Undersea Devil and has already been introduced to television audiences as an ending theme for the Doraemon anime series.
The music video premiered on the band’s official YouTube channel, offering fans a closer look at the emotional tone of the song. “Honto” has been used as the ending theme since Episode 811 of the long-running Doraemon, which aired in Japan on January 10.
About Sumika’s new single “Honto”
Formed in 2013 and signed under Sony Music Records, Sumika have built a steady presence in the anime music space. Their earlier works include “Fiction” for Wotakoi: Love Is Hard for Otaku, “Higher Ground” for My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising and “Unmei” for Delicious in Dungeon.
The CD single of “Honto” was released in Japan on February 25, 2026. It ranked third on Oricon’s daily single charts on its first day. The release also includes three additional tracks: “Sekishunka feat. Lilas Ikuta”, “Blue”, which draws inspiration from Doraemon, and “Ressentiment no Yurikago”.
A new chapter in Doraemon’s film legacy
The upcoming film marks the 45th entry in the Doraemon feature series, based on the original manga by Fujiko F. The story revisits the undersea kingdoms of Mu and Atlantis, reimagining the 1983 film Nobita and the Castle of the Undersea Devil.
The new instalment is directed by Tetsuo Yajima with a screenplay by Isao Murayama.
Watch the trailer:
Doraemon the Movie: Nobita and the New Castle of the Undersea Devil opens in Japan on February 27, 2026.