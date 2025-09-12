Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Box Office Prediction: Japanese Anime Film Set To Have A Historic Opening In India

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is expected to have a grand opening weekend in India.

  • Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle hit the Indian screens on September 12

  • It opened to positive reviews from Indian audiences

  • The Japanese anime film is expected to open at Rs 18-20 crore gross in India

The much-awaited Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle hit the Indian theatres on September 12. The Japanese anime film was released across more than 750 screens nationwide, but the advance booking is only available for September 12, 13, and 14. Going by the advance booking figures, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is expected to create a tsunami at the Indian box office, which will be a historic milestone for a non-Indian anime film in the country.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle advance booking

The film is based on the Infinity Castle arc of the 2016–20 manga series Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba by Koyoharu Gotouge. The advance booking has smashed records in India. It is expected to become one of the biggest weekend openers for a non-Indian film this year in India.

As per Sacnilk, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle sold tickets worth Rs 14-15 crore for its opening day in advance sales, by selling over 500K tickets on Book My Show. The pre-sales for the entire opening weekend were around Rs 25 crore gross.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle box office prediction

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is eyeing Rs 18-20 crore gross in India for Day 1. It will be released in Japanese along with dubbed versions in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and English. With fans flocking to theatres to watch the early morning shows at 5 AM, we can see how popular the film has become among the Indian audience and is expected to open a new market in the country.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle review

Haruo Sotozaki-directed film has opened to positive reviews from netizens on X (formerly Twitter). Many called it one of the greatest action flicks ever, raving the fight scenes. Some praised the stunning visuals, the soundtrack, animation and even called it a 'masterpiece'.

