Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Box Office Prediction: Japanese Anime Film Set To Have A Historic Opening In India

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle box office prediction

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is eyeing Rs 18-20 crore gross in India for Day 1. It will be released in Japanese along with dubbed versions in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and English. With fans flocking to theatres to watch the early morning shows at 5 AM, we can see how popular the film has become among the Indian audience and is expected to open a new market in the country.