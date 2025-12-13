2025 Taiwan Film Festival Opens In New Delhi With India–Taiwan Co-Production Demon Hunters

The 2025 Taiwan Film Festival kicked off in New Delhi on December 12 at PVR Priya Cinema.
The two-day-long festival opened with the special screening of Demon Hunters, the first-ever Taiwan–India co-produced feature film.
It is organised by the Ministry of Culture, Taiwan, and the Taipei Economic and Cultural Center (TECC) in India.
Organised by the Ministry of Culture, Taiwan, and the Taipei Economic and Cultural Center (TECC) in India, the festival brings contemporary Taiwanese cinema to the country. The festival opened with the special screening of Demon Hunters, the first-ever Taiwan–India co-produced feature film.
About Demon Hunters
Directed by Mei-Juin Chen, it is an energetic supernatural action-comedy that blends Taiwanese folklore with Indian narrative flair. Infused with classic Bollywood musical elements, it is a groundbreaking cinematic partnership between the two countries.
The film follows Tommy, a fraudulent Taiwanese exorcist-YouTuber forced to confront a real demonic threat, who must join hands with Sanjay, an Indian tech-savvy exorcist-in-training driven by a personal mission to avenge his grandfather Babaji. Together, they set off on a visually rich, culturally hybrid adventure that celebrates humour, courage, and cross-cultural camaraderie.
2025 Taiwan Film Festival inaugural ceremony
The inaugural ceremony was graced by Prof. Mumin Chen, representative of TECC in India, lead actor of Demon Hunters Arjan Bajwa, producer Cindy Shyu Theil and Gayathiri Guliani, actor Jayanta, along with other guests from India’s film community, cultural institutions, and the diplomatic fraternity.
Chen shared, “The Taiwan Film Festival has always been a window into Taiwan’s cultural soul, but this year’s edition carries a special significance. With the premiere of Demon Hunters, we celebrate not just a film, but a remarkable partnership between Taiwanese and Indian creators. This collaboration embodies the shared values of imagination, resilience, and storytelling that unite our societies.”
Arjan Bajwa said working on Demon Hunters has been an “extraordinary creative adventure, one that allowed me to step into a world where Taiwanese mysticism meets Indian spirit and energy. It’s a rare and beautiful fusion.”
“The film speaks to our shared love for storytelling, music, fantasy, and emotional depth. I believe audiences in both countries will feel the excitement, the humour, and the heart that went into making this film. This festival is a testament to how cinema can build bridges across cultures. I’m honoured that our film opens this celebration”, he added.
The film festival also showcases two critically acclaimed Taiwanese films: A Chip Odyssey and Hunter Brothers.
A Chip Odyssey is a powerful documentary chronicling the rise of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), the world’s leading semiconductor innovator. The film offers rare insights into Taiwan’s pivotal role in shaping the global technological landscape and the future of advanced manufacturing.
Hunter Brothers explores family, tradition, and identity within Taiwan’s Indigenous communities and examines the evolving relationship between tradition and modernity, celebrating Indigenous resilience and cultural depth.