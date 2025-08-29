KPop Demon Hunters To Have A Sequel? Here's What We Know

Sony and Netflix are in early talks for KPop Demon Hunters sequel
KPop Demon Hunters has overtaken Red Notice to become Netflix’s most-watched movie ever
The animated film has more than 236 million views on the streaming giant
Netflix's KPop Demon Hunters, which was released on June 20, is all set to have its sequel. The anime film received positive reviews from critics and audiences alike. From the animation, voice acting, to visuals and music, everything about the film was appreciated. Co-directed by Korean-American filmmaker Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans, the Sony Pictures production topped the Netflix charts within four days of its debut on the OTT giant. On Tuesday (August 26), it became the most-watched film on Netflix with more than 236 million total views. It even surpassed Red Notice on the streaming platform's all-time charts.
The animated movie had a sing-along release in American theatres for two days from August 23 to 24, 2025. In the two-day release, KPop Demon Hunters ruled the box office and also surpassed the collections of Weapons and Freakier Friday.
KPop Demon Hunters sequel
Now the makers are planning for KPop Demon Hunters sequel. In an interview with Variety, Kang said that the sequel will go beyond Huntr/x’s lead vocalist Rumi and will focus on the backstories of her fellow group members Zoey and Mira.
"We’ve set up so much for potential backstory. Obviously, there’s a lot of questions that are left unanswered and areas that are not explored, and we had to do that because there’s only so much movie you could tell in 85 minutes,” Kang said. “This was Rumi’s story, and we have backstories for Zoey and Mira – ones that we actually put in the movie, but it just kind of rejected it. It just wasn’t the movie for those stories.”
It was first reported by Puck that Sony, Kang and Appelhans had made negotiations to return for a sequel.
About Demon Hunters
The film revolves around a fictional K-pop girl group called Hunterix. The group was formed under the leadership of Celine with other members, Rumi, Mira, and Zoey. These three-member girl group are against the demonic boy band called the Saja Boys.
The synopsis of the film read: "When they aren't selling out stadiums, Kpop superstars Rumi, Mira and Zoey use their secret identities as badass demon hunters to protect their fans from an ever-present supernatural threat. Together, they must face their biggest enemy yet -- an irresistible rival boy band of demons in disguise."