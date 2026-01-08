Toxic Teaser Out: Yash As Raya Roars Into Action, Introduces Audiences To Violent World

Ever since the first-look reveals, Yash's Toxic – A Fairytale for Grown-Ups has piqued the curiosity of fans, generating enough anticipation and making it one of the most awaited films of 2026. On the occasion of Yash's 40th birthday today (January 8), the actor treated his fans with Toxic teaser, giving viewers a glimpse into the dark, violent and rage-filled world of the film. It is sure to get your adrenaline pumping. Yash's transformation and intense portrayal of Raya in the teaser impressed the viewers. Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic marks Yash’s first project since the release of KGF: Chapter 2 (2022).