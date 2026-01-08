Toxic Teaser Out: Yash As Raya Roars Into Action, Introduces Audiences To Violent World

Yash starrer Toxic explosive and bold teaser has been unveiled today, on the occasion of the actor's birthday.

Garima Das
Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Yash Toxic teaser
Yash Toxic teaser out Photo: Instagram
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • The highly anticipated Toxic, starring Yash, has released its teaser on the actor's birthday.

  • The video clip showcases Yash unleashing his violent side with action-packed sequences.

  • Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the action-thriller will hit the screens on March 19, 2026.

Ever since the first-look reveals, Yash's Toxic – A Fairytale for Grown-Ups has piqued the curiosity of fans, generating enough anticipation and making it one of the most awaited films of 2026. On the occasion of Yash's 40th birthday today (January 8), the actor treated his fans with Toxic teaser, giving viewers a glimpse into the dark, violent and rage-filled world of the film. It is sure to get your adrenaline pumping. Yash's transformation and intense portrayal of Raya in the teaser impressed the viewers. Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic marks Yash’s first project since the release of KGF: Chapter 2 (2022).

Rukmini Vasanth steps into Yash’s Toxic as Mellisa - Instagram/Yash
Toxic: Yash Unveils Rukmini Vasanth As Mellisa In A Stylish Look

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Toxic teaser out

The almost 3 minute teaser opens in a cemetery with a funeral scene, where a man, who is supposedly a gang leader, has gathered with his men to bury his child. With the sudden arrival of someone in a car, the service is disrupted, with the gang targeting the person.

The clip shows an intimate moment inside the car, after which we see the cemetery been blown up and Yash's character, shirtless steps out. We then get the full view of his character, Raya smoking a cigar, before he open fires and announces, “Daddy’s home”.

Related Content
Related Content

Sharing the teaser on social media, Yash wrote, "RAYA" and added, "Toxic : A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups in cinemas worldwide on 19-03-2026 (sic)."

The makers recently introduced the female cast of Toxic—Kiara Advani as Nadia, Huma Qureshi as Elizabeth, Nayanthara as Ganga, Tara Sutaria as Rebecca and Rukmini Vasanth as Melissa.

Produced by Venkat K Narayana and Yash under their banners KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, Toxic also stars Akshay Oberoi in a key role.

Nayanthara's first look poster from Toxic - Instagram/Yash
Toxic: Yash Introduces Nayanthara As 'Ganga' In The Upcoming Action Thriller

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Toxic release date

It will hit the screens on March 19, 2026 and will clash with Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2.

