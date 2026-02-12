Yash Toxic Teaser Controversy Escalates As Christian Group Files CBFC Complaint

Yash Toxic teaser controversy intensifies after a Christian group files a CBFC complaint, claiming certain scenes hurt religious sentiments and seeking immediate action against the makers.

Yashs Toxic
Yash's Toxic teaser controversy intensifies Photo: Instagram
  • Yash Toxic teaser controversy triggers CBFC complaint.

  • Christian group alleges teaser hurts religious sentiments.

  • Toxic faces backlash over explicit cemetery sequence.

The Yash Toxic controversy has taken a fresh turn after a Christian organisation lodged a formal complaint over the film’s teaser. The National Christian Federation has approached the Central Board of Film Certification, along with the Film Chamber of Commerce and senior state officials, alleging that the teaser contains visuals that hurt religious sentiments.

Christian Group files CBFC complaint against Toxic

At the centre of the Yash Toxic teaser controversy is a sequence set inside a cemetery. The complaint objects to scenes featuring a sexual encounter in a car parked outside the burial ground, followed by a violent shootout within the premises. According to the group, the location includes religious symbols such as a statue of Archangel Michael, which they claim has been portrayed in an inappropriate context.

The federation has demanded that the contentious scenes be removed and has urged the makers to take the teaser down from digital platforms. The video, which introduced Yash’s first look from the film, was released by KVN Productions last month.

Toxic A Fairytale For Grown-Ups - IMDb
Yash's Toxic Seals Rs 105 Crore Overseas Deal

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Earlier backlash over explicit scene

This is not the first time Toxic teaser has faced criticism. Earlier, a complaint was filed accusing the makers of outraging the modesty of women due to a graphic sexual scene. The backlash intensified online, leading actor Beatriz Taufenbach, who featured in the teaser, to deactivate her Instagram account.

However, the film has also found support within the industry. Speaking at the 17th Bengaluru International Film Festival during a session titled Fearless Film Making, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap defended the teaser. He described the project as a courageous attempt and questioned what he called cultural hypocrisy around the portrayal of female sexuality on screen.

Yash Toxic teaser out - Instagram
Toxic Teaser Out: Yash As Raya Roars Into Action, Introduces Audiences To Violent World

BY Garima Das

About Toxic

Directed by Geethu Mohandas, Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups stars Yash alongside Rukmini Vasanth, Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi, Akshay Oberoi and Sudev Nair. Yash has co-written the film with the director. The film is slated for a theatrical release on March 19 and will clash with Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2.

