Inside Virosh Pre-Wedding Celebrations: K-Drama Cake, Gangnam Style And Antakshari Night

The Virosh pre-wedding celebrations opened with a K-drama-inspired cake and décor theme.
Vijay Deverakonda surprised guests with a lively Gangnam Style performance.
The evening also included a personalised Antakshari featuring songs from their own films.
Virosh's pre-wedding celebrations set the tone for an intimate yet expressive wedding week, blending pop culture, cinema, and personal memories. Before tying the knot in Udaipur, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna chose to celebrate in a way that felt unmistakably theirs.
A report in India Today states that the evening was K-drama inspired, a nod to Rashmika’s fondness for Korean entertainment. At the centre of the décor stood a customised cake designed around a K-drama theme. The detailing was said to reflect soft romance and playful storytelling, setting a cosy mood rather than a grand spectacle.
Vijay Deverakonda’s ‘Gangnam Style’ moment
The most talked-about highlight came when Vijay surprised guests with a performance of Gangnam Style by PSY. What began as a solo act quickly turned into a group celebration, with friends and family joining in. Insiders shared that the performance was spontaneous and filled with laughter, instantly becoming one of the defining memories of the night.
Rather than rehearsed choreography, it was the ease and humour of the moment that stood out. The celebration felt less like a staged event and more like a private party among loved ones.
Antakshari night with a personal twist
The festivities continued with an Antakshari session, but with a clear rule. Only songs from Vijay and Rashmika’s filmographies were allowed. Guests split into teams and revisited romantic tracks and energetic numbers associated with the couple’s careers. The winning team reportedly received a curated luxury hamper.
Sources say what truly defined the Virosh wedding Udaipur celebrations was their attention to detail. The themes were not extravagant for the sake of it. They were personal. From cross-cultural touches to nostalgic film references, every element reflected shared memories.
The couple reportedly planned two ceremonies to honour both their roots. They were married in a traditional Andhra ceremony on February 26 at ITC Momentos in Udaipur.