Rashmika-Vijay's 1st Glimpse From Sangeet Out, Actress Reportedly Dedicates Special Performance To The Latter

The first glimpse from Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's sangeet night is out.

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda's sangeet Photo: Left pic- X/umashankar82721)
Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's wedding is titled “The Wedding of Virosh,” a tribute to the nickname given by their fans. The pre-wedding festivities kicked off with "Virosh Premiere League" followed by the haldi ceremony and a sangeet night. The inside pics and videos from the sangeet night have gone viral on social media, and fans can't keep calm. Rashmika and Vijay's wedding celebration is a three-day event at ITC Mementos in Udaipur. An inside pic shows Vijay and Rashmika walking hand-in-hand, which is said to be the first glimpse from their sangeet.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverkonda's sangeet ceremony

In the viral pic, the Pushpa actress is seen in a shimmery outfit while Vijay is seen donning a black kurta with silver sequin detailing. This pic has sent the internet into a meltdown. The couple are yet to share their photos and videos from their pre-wedding festivities. However, they have shared glimpses of the cricket match and the haldi ceremony on Instagram.

Vijay Deverakonda And Rashmika Mandanna Enjoy Their Haldi - Instagram
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda's Pre-Wedding Festivities Start With Haldi Ceremony; Inside Pics Go Viral

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

According to Cinema Express, the sangeet witnessed the couple dancing with their close friends and family members. The playlist featured songs from their own films, and it turned out be a night full of high spirit and energy.

Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade (both films starred Vijay and Rashmika) tracks were reportedly played during the festivities. Songs such as Kalyani Vachaa Vachaa and Inkem Inkem were also played.

One of the major highlights of the night was Rashmika dedicating a special performance to Vijay on the Angaaron song Pushpa, which left him swooning over her.

The viral song Peelings from Pushpa was also played, with guests setting the dance floor on fire.

PM Narendra Modi sends wedding wishes to Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda - Instagram
PM Narendra Modi Sends Wedding Wishes For Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda: 'Divinely Scripted Chapter'

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

The Teulgu wedding ceremony reportedly took place, and the second ceremony with Kondava rituals will be held at 4 pm, honouring Rashmika's tradition.

