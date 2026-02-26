Rashmika-Vijay's 1st Glimpse From Sangeet Out, Actress Reportedly Dedicates Special Performance To The Latter

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's wedding is titled “The Wedding of Virosh,” a tribute to the nickname given by their fans. The pre-wedding festivities kicked off with "Virosh Premiere League" followed by the haldi ceremony and a sangeet night. The inside pics and videos from the sangeet night have gone viral on social media, and fans can't keep calm. Rashmika and Vijay's wedding celebration is a three-day event at ITC Mementos in Udaipur. An inside pic shows Vijay and Rashmika walking hand-in-hand, which is said to be the first glimpse from their sangeet.