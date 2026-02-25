PM Narendra Modi Sends Wedding Wishes For Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda: 'Divinely Scripted Chapter'

PM Narendra Modi has been invited to Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's wedding.
The PM has sent a letter to Vijay's parents, wishing the couple and also offering blessings.
Rashmika and Vijay will get married on February 26 in Udaipur.
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are set to tie the knot on Thursday (February 26). Their pre-wedding festivities kicked off with "Virosh Premier League" in a Udaipur resort. The images that are doing the rounds on social media show the high spirit and energy of their friends and family. The cricket match marked activity-based celebrations over traditional formal rituals.
Ahead of their big day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna and offered his blessings to the couple, reported IANS.
PM Modi congratulates Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda
Modi, in a letter sent to Deverakonda's parents, said, "It is a pleasure to be invited by you to the wedding of Vijay and Rashmika to be held on February 26, 2026. Heartiest congratulations, and greetings to the Deverakonda and Mandanna families on this truly joyous and auspicious occasion."
"Neither Vijay, nor Rashmika is new to scripts in their films. But this divinely scripted chapter of their real lives, filled with love and affection, will surely outshine the magic they have created on the silver screen," the PM said.
"May the days, months and years to come be filled with shared dreams and their fulfilment. With thoughtfulness and love, may they share responsibilities, embrace each other's imperfections, learn from each other's strengths and journey through life as true partners," Modi added while offering blessings to the star couple.
About Rashmika and Vijay's wedding
Rashmika and Vijay confirmed their wedding on Sunday with a heartfelt post on social media. The grand wedding will reportedly take place at Mementos by ITC Hotels, Ekaaya Udaipur.
The pre-wedding ceremonies include traditional haldi and sangeet ceremonies in Udaipur, which will take place today. The wedding will be followed by a grand reception in Hyderabad on March 4.