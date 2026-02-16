Vijay-Rashmika Wedding: Udaipur Ceremony, Hyderabad Reception Details Out

Vijay-Rashmika wedding set in Udaipur.
Intimate ceremony blending Telugu and Coorgi customs.
Hyderabad reception at Taj Krishna on March 4.
The Vijay-Rashmika wedding is finally taking shape after years of speculation. Actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are preparing to formalise their relationship in what sources describe as a private yet elegant celebration. While the couple has not issued an official statement, images of a reception invitation circulating online have added weight to the reports.
A royal yet intimate Udaipur ceremony
The two, who first shared screen space in Dear Comrade, have known each other since 2017. What began as a friendship reportedly evolved, though both maintained silence about their personal lives. According to reports and details mentioned on the leaked invite, the couple had a quiet engagement at Vijay’s Hyderabad residence in October last year. No photographs were released at the time.
According to sources, they have chosen Udaipur as the destination for their wedding. The ceremony is expected to be small, attended by close family members and a select group of friends from the film industry. Pre-wedding festivities are likely to begin two days before the main ceremony. The couple is said to be incorporating both Telugu and Coorgi traditions to honour their respective roots.
Grand Hyderabad reception for the film fraternity
Following the wedding, a lavish reception is planned in Hyderabad. The venue mentioned on the circulating invite is Taj Krishna in Banjara Hills. The invitation card, decorated with pink and yellow floral elements and the initials VD, has quickly gone viral.
Industry attendance is expected to be significant. Vijay was recently seen meeting Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, reportedly to extend a personal invitation. Vijay and Rashmika were also spotted in Mumbai, sparking speculation that they were inviting friends from the Hindi film industry.
The wedding ceremony is scheduled for February 26, with the Hyderabad reception set to follow on March 4.