It's A Wrap For Cocktail 2: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon And Rashmika Mandanna Celebrate With Homi Adajania

Cocktail 2 shoot has been wrapped up.
Director Homi Adajania shared a picture with the team from the wrap-up party.
The sequel features Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Kriti Sanon in lead roles.
Cocktail, starring Deepika Padukone, Saif Ali Khan and Diana Penty, is getting its sequel after over a decade with a fresh cast and story. Produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films and directed by Homi Adajania, Cocktail 2 features Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Kriti Sanon in lead roles. The shoot of the upcoming romantic comedy has been wrapped. Adajania took to his Instagram handle to share a picture from the Cocktail 2 wrap-up party.
Cocktail 2 shooting wrapped
On Saturday, Homi shared a picture from the party on Instagram and wrote, "Cocktail 2 shoot wrapped. I may be biased, but this one feels a tad special. Big love to my fab crew & cast for tolerating the absurdity that I am. Love you guys (sic)."
Mandanna commented, "Homsterrrrr!!!! Biggesttt love to you!!", while Sanon wrote, "Love you Homsterrrr!!"
Check out the post here.
What Kriti Sanon said about Cocktail 2
Earlier, in an interview with Zoom, Kriti said, "I think Cocktail 2 just happened at the right time. I was craving for it. I wanted to go into that really young, urban, fun space of a rom-com."
She further said that "except for the vibe of Cocktail", the story and the characters of the sequel are completely different, and so are their backstories.
"When you watch Cocktail 1, something about it still feels today. It doesn't make you feel like it's, what, 12 years old or something, you know? And you still feel like it's today's film. And I think that's how even this film is. It's very refreshing, the visuals are stunning, and it's got a take on modern equations and relationships. Very relevant to what it speaks about," she added.
Cocktail 2 is Kriti and Shahid's second film after Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya (2024). It marks Rashmika and Shahid's maiden collaboration.
It is likely to hit the screens by the end of 2026.