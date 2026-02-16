Shahid Kapoor To Begin Shooting For Farzi 2 Soon: I Enjoy Switching Worlds

Shahid Kapoor will be back for the second season of Amazon Prime Video's Farzi. He will start shooting for it soon.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor to start shooting for Farzi 2
  • Shahid Kapoor will start shooting for Farzi 2.

  • He will also be seen in Homi Adajania's Cocktail 2.

  • Shahid is currently basking in the success of O' Romeo.

Actor Shahid Kapoor is currently basking in the success of O' Romeo. He will be shooting for Farzi Season 2 next. For the unversed, Shahid made his OTT debut in 2023 with the Amazon Prime Video crime-thriller series, created by Raj & DK. The show also starred Vijay Sethupathi in a pivotal role.

Shahid Kapoor confirms shooting for O' Romeo next

Shahid Kapoor confirmed to Mid-Day that he will soon be back for Farzi's second season. "I've already moved into something very different. I'm currently doing Cocktail 2, which is more of a light-hearted romantic space. In fact, I started shooting for Cocktail almost immediately after wrapping O'Romeo, and I was even shooting for it during the promotions," he said.

Now that O'Romeo has released, he will start shooting for Farzi 2, which he is "really excited about."

"I enjoy switching worlds, it helps reset you as an actor," the actor added.

Shahid confirmed Farzi 2 on Tuesday through his social media handle.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, he shared a picture with Raj & DK and wrote, "The fakers are back at it."

Apart from Cocktail 2 and Farzi 2, he also reportedly has a biopic on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, and the mythological series Ashwatthama: The Saga Continues.

About Farzi

The story revolved around the life of a cunning con artist, Sunny (played by Shahid), while Vijay Sethupathi played an unconventional task force officer.

Apart from Shahid and Sethupathi, the 8-episode series also featured an ensemble cast, including Raashii Khanna, Kay Kay Menon, Bhuvan Arora, Regina Cassandra, and Amol Palekar in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, Shahid's O' Romeo is performing well at the box office. Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, the film has crossed the Rs 30 crore mark in three days.

