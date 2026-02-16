O Romeo Box Office Day 3: Shahid Kapoor’s Biggest Post-COVID Opener

O Romeo box office Day 3 collection has crossed Rs 30.15 crore nett, marking Shahid Kapoor’s biggest post-COVID opener.

O
O Romeo
O Romeo Box Office Day 3
  • O Romeo box office collection hits ₹ 30.15 crore.

  • Day 3 collection beats TBMAUJ weekend.

  • Shahid Kapoor’s biggest post-COVID opener so far.

O Romeo box office collection has delivered a strong opening weekend, with the Day 3 numbers pushing the total to ₹ 30.15 crore nett in India. Headlined by Shahid Kapoor and directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, the romantic thriller has now emerged as the actor’s biggest post-pandemic opener.

According to trade estimates, the film opened at ₹ 8.5 crore on Friday. It saw a healthy jump on Saturday with ₹ 12.65 crore, before dipping slightly to Rs 9 crore on Sunday. Despite the expected Sunday slowdown, the overall weekend trend remained steady.

O Romeo Day 3 collection beats TBMAUJ

With ₹ 30.15 crore nett in three days, O Romeo has outperformed Shahid’s previous post-COVID opener, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, which had collected ₹ 27.1 crore nett in its first weekend. That film had opened at ₹ 6.7 crore on Day 1, making the new release a clear step up in terms of initial traction.

O Romeo Day 3 collection signals strong audience interest, especially in metro centres where evening shows reported solid occupancy. While reviews have been mixed, the box office report suggests that word of mouth has not dented early momentum.

Cast, story and weekday test ahead

O Romeo is reportedly inspired by Mafia Queens of Mumbai and features a multi-starrer cast including Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, Vikrant Massey and Tamannaah Bhatia. The film blends romance with crime elements, a space Bhardwaj is known to handle with flair.

