O Romeo Box Office Day 3: Shahid Kapoor’s Biggest Post-COVID Opener

O Romeo Day 3 collection beats TBMAUJ

With ₹ 30.15 crore nett in three days, O Romeo has outperformed Shahid’s previous post-COVID opener, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, which had collected ₹ 27.1 crore nett in its first weekend. That film had opened at ₹ 6.7 crore on Day 1, making the new release a clear step up in terms of initial traction.