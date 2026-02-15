Heer Ranjha Movie Announcement: Laila Majnu Team Begins New Chapter

Heer Ranjha movie announcement follows Laila Majnu's success.
Imtiaz Ali and Ektaa Kapoor reunite for a sequel.
Sajid Ali directs new Bollywood classic love story remake.
Heer Ranjha movie announcement has officially set the stage for another sweeping romance from the team behind Laila Majnu. Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali and producer Ektaa Kapoor are joining forces once again, this time to bring the legendary tale of Heer and Ranjha to the big screen. Directed by Sajid Ali, the project marks the second chapter in what is now being shaped as a romantic franchise rooted in timeless folklore.
Imtiaz Ali and Ektaa Kapoor’s Heer Ranjha collaboration
After the cult resurgence of Laila Majnu, the creative trio is returning with a story that promises emotional intensity and poetic storytelling. Heer Ranjha, according to the makers, will retain the soul of the classic romance while speaking to contemporary audiences. The film aims to explore longing, rebellion and devotion through a lens that feels both intimate and expansive.
Ektaa Kapoor said that Imtiaz and Sajid Ali have a rare sensitivity when portraying love on screen. She noted that while Laila Majnu found its audience gradually, it eventually grew into a cult favourite. With Heer Ranjha, the team hopes to connect with viewers across India and the diaspora through a story that transcends time.
Imtiaz Ali added that Heer Ranjha carries its own emotional rhythm and world. He described the collaboration as a natural continuation of a shared creative language.
Laila Majnu legacy and what’s next
Directed by Sajid Ali, Laila Majnu released in 2018 and initially struggled at the box office, earning around ₹3 crore. However, its re-release in 2025 brought in an additional ₹11 crore, helping it recover costs and cement its cult status. That renewed appreciation has paved the way for this new chapter.
Heer Ranjha will be produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa Kapoor and Preety Ali under Pi Films Pvt Ltd, with filming expected to commence soon. Cast details remain under wraps for now.