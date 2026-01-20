Imtiaz Ali Denies ‘Communal Bias' In The Film Industry: AR Rahman’s Comment May Have Been Misconstrued

About AR Rahman controversy

Recently, in an interview with BBC Asian Network, when Rahman was asked if he felt prejudice in Bollywood as a Tamil composer, he said, “Maybe I never got to know of this, maybe it was concealed by God, but I didn’t feel any of this. The past eight years, maybe, because a power shift has happened, and people who are not creative have the power now. It might be a communal thing also… but it is not in my face." The Oscar-winning composer also criticised Chhaava for cashing in on ‘divisiveness’.