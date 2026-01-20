Imtiaz Ali Denies ‘Communal Bias' In The Film Industry: AR Rahman’s Comment May Have Been Misconstrued

Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali weighed in on the ongoing debate around AR Rahman's "communal" remark.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Imtiaz Ali, AR Rahman
Imtiaz Ali on AR Rahman's communal remark Photo: Instagram/Imtiaz Ali/AR Rahman
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Imtiaz Ali came out in support of AR Rahman amid the ongoing controversy.

  • He said that Rahman's statement might have been "misconstrued."

  • The filmmaker asserted he hasn't seen any "communal" bias in the industry.

AR Rahman's "communal" remark on Bollywood has triggered mixed reactions online, with many backing him and some criticising the music composer for his comments on the film Chhaava and perceived industry prejudices. Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali, who collaborated with Rahman on various projects, weighed in on the controversy. Imtiaz stated there is no communal bias in the film industry and said that Rahman’s comments may have been "misconstrued."

Varun Grover comes out in support of AR Rahman amid the backlash - Instagram
Varun Grover Backs AR Rahman Amid Backlash For ‘Communal’ Comment: He Was Forced To Issue An Apology

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Imtiaz Ali on AR Rahman's "communal" remark

Imtiaz Ali told India Today that he doesn't think there is a communal bias in the film industry. He has been in the industry for a long time, and stated that he has never seen it, adding, "AR Rahman is one of the brightest figures that I’ve met in the film industry."

The filmmaker also feels that Rahman’s comments may have been "misconstrued".

"I do not actually believe that he made all the comments that are being attributed to him, or maybe it’s been misconstrued. In fact, I know that he did not say exactly what is being perceived. Also, I don’t remember of a single incident where there was any communal bias or animosity," he said.

Related Content
Related Content

For the unversed, Rahman composed music for several Imtiaz's films, including Rockstar, Highway, Tamasha, and Amar Singh Chamkila.

About AR Rahman controversy

Recently, in an interview with BBC Asian Network, when Rahman was asked if he felt prejudice in Bollywood as a Tamil composer, he said, “Maybe I never got to know of this, maybe it was concealed by God, but I didn’t feel any of this. The past eight years, maybe, because a power shift has happened, and people who are not creative have the power now. It might be a communal thing also… but it is not in my face." The Oscar-winning composer also criticised Chhaava for cashing in on ‘divisiveness’.

After facing backlash for his remarks, he shared a video statement, saying that "intentions can sometimes be misunderstood".

Paresh Rawal backs AR Rahman - Instagram
Paresh Rawal Supports AR Rahman Amid 'Communal' Remark Controversy: You Are Our Pride

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Rahman said, "Music has always been my way of connecting, celebrating and honouring our culture. India is my inspiration, my teacher and my home. I understand that intentions can sometimes be misunderstood. But my purpose has always been to uplift, honour and serve through music. I have never wished to cause pain, and I hope my sincerity is felt."

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Bangladesh Vs New Zealand LIVE Score, ICC U-19 World Cup 2026: BAN Win Toss, Decide To Field First

  2. Paarl Royals Vs Joburg Super Kings: Who Won Yesterday In PR Vs JSK, SA20 2026 Match – Check Result

  3. Shubman Gill Chooses Ranji Trophy Duty Over Rest After India’s Recent ODI Series Loss Against New Zealand

  4. Gujarat Giants Vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, WPL 2026: Gautami Naik's 73-Run Knock Helps RCB Crush GG By 61 Runs

  5. Afghanistan Vs West Indies, 1st T20I: Ibrahim Zadran, Darwish Rasooli Power Afghanistan To 38-Run Win

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Gael Monfils Vs Dane Sweeny Highlights, AO 2026 1st Round: Frenchman Loses As Australian Wins Over Four Sets

  2. AO 2026, Day 3 Live Score: Keys Seals Progress; India's Niki Kaliyanda Poonacha Loses In Men's Doubles

  3. Jannik Sinner Vs Hugo Gaston Live Score, Australian Open 2026 1st Round: Italian Begins Campaign At Rod Laver Arena

  4. Hugo Gaston Vs Jannik Sinner, Live Streaming, Australian Open 2026: When, Where To Watch 1st Round Clash?

  5. Novak Djokovic Brushes Aside Pedro Martinez, Notches Up Record 100th Australian Open Win

Badminton News

  1. Saina Nehwal Announces Retirement After Two-Year Injury Struggle, Says, 'I Can't Push It Anymore'

  2. India Open Fiasco: High AQI, Bird Droppings Raise Questions Over Delhi Hosting BWF World Championships

  3. Pramod Bhagat, Sukant Kadam Dominate Egypt Para Badminton International With Two Gold Medals Each

  4. BWF India Open 2026 Finals Preview: Schedule, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know About Super 750 Title Round

  5. India Open Badminton 2026 Semi-Final Preview: Schedule, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know About BWF Super 750 SF

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Voices From Prison: Of Lives Stolen For Dissent

  2. Snowfall Alert J&K, Uttarakhand, Himachal: Light Falls Continue January 18-20

  3. Voices From Prison: Hope Remains A Stubborn Thing Even In Captivity, Says Umar Khalid

  4. “She Tried to Be Strong”: Manipur Gang Rape Survivor Dies Awaiting Justice

  5. Voices From Prison: Bail Is Little Solace As I Lost My Life Anyway, Says Anand Teltumbde

Entertainment News

  1. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  2. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

  3. The Feminine Urge To Binge-Watch A Serial Killer

  4. The Chronology Of Water Review | A Visceral Study Of Self-Reclamation & The Architecture Of Trauma

  5. Song Sung Blue Review | Kate Hudson & Hugh Jackman Anchor A Bittersweet Tale Of A Musical Duo

US News

  1. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

  2. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  3. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

  4. ICE’s Busiest Year Since 2004: Deadly Crackdown Beyond Minneapolis Shooting

  5. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

World News

  1. What Iranian Women Want From Regime Change

  2. Europe Vows United Response To Trump’s Greenland Tariff Threats

  3. Town Hall Shooting In Northern Czech Republic Kills One, Suspect Shot Fatally

  4. China Seeks WTO Panel Against India Over Auto And EV Incentive Schemes

  5. Southern Spain Train Crash Kills at Least 39, Dozens Injured

Latest Stories

  1. Akshay Kumar's Convoy Vehicle Meets With An Accident; Actor And Wife Twinkle Khanna Unhurt

  2. Jana Nayagan Censor Row: Hearing On Thalapathy Vijay’s Film Reportedly Scheduled To Begin At 11:30 AM

  3. Patna NEET Aspirant’s Death Puts Bihar Police Under Scanner After Post-Mortem Flags Sexual Violence

  4. Gael Monfils Vs Dane Sweeny Highlights, AO 2026 1st Round: Frenchman Loses As Australian Wins Over Four Sets

  5. AO 2026, Day 3 Live Score: Keys Seals Progress; India's Niki Kaliyanda Poonacha Loses In Men's Doubles

  6. Outlook Explainer: Why Are Trump, Xi Eyeing Greenland's Rare Earth Riches

  7. Varun Grover Backs AR Rahman Amid Backlash For ‘Communal’ Comment: He Was Forced To Issue An Apology

  8. Sutapa Sikdar Relives 2016 With Irrfan Khan's Memories: I Smiled A Lot As You Were There