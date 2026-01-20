Imtiaz Ali Denies ‘Communal Bias' In The Film Industry: AR Rahman’s Comment May Have Been Misconstrued

Imtiaz Ali came out in support of AR Rahman amid the ongoing controversy.
He said that Rahman's statement might have been "misconstrued."
The filmmaker asserted he hasn't seen any "communal" bias in the industry.
AR Rahman's "communal" remark on Bollywood has triggered mixed reactions online, with many backing him and some criticising the music composer for his comments on the film Chhaava and perceived industry prejudices. Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali, who collaborated with Rahman on various projects, weighed in on the controversy. Imtiaz stated there is no communal bias in the film industry and said that Rahman’s comments may have been "misconstrued."
Imtiaz Ali on AR Rahman's "communal" remark
Imtiaz Ali told India Today that he doesn't think there is a communal bias in the film industry. He has been in the industry for a long time, and stated that he has never seen it, adding, "AR Rahman is one of the brightest figures that I’ve met in the film industry."
The filmmaker also feels that Rahman’s comments may have been "misconstrued".
"I do not actually believe that he made all the comments that are being attributed to him, or maybe it’s been misconstrued. In fact, I know that he did not say exactly what is being perceived. Also, I don’t remember of a single incident where there was any communal bias or animosity," he said.
For the unversed, Rahman composed music for several Imtiaz's films, including Rockstar, Highway, Tamasha, and Amar Singh Chamkila.
About AR Rahman controversy
Recently, in an interview with BBC Asian Network, when Rahman was asked if he felt prejudice in Bollywood as a Tamil composer, he said, “Maybe I never got to know of this, maybe it was concealed by God, but I didn’t feel any of this. The past eight years, maybe, because a power shift has happened, and people who are not creative have the power now. It might be a communal thing also… but it is not in my face." The Oscar-winning composer also criticised Chhaava for cashing in on ‘divisiveness’.
After facing backlash for his remarks, he shared a video statement, saying that "intentions can sometimes be misunderstood".
Rahman said, "Music has always been my way of connecting, celebrating and honouring our culture. India is my inspiration, my teacher and my home. I understand that intentions can sometimes be misunderstood. But my purpose has always been to uplift, honour and serve through music. I have never wished to cause pain, and I hope my sincerity is felt."