AR Rahman On Communal Remark Row: 'When You Explain, They Won’t Listen'

AR Rahman addresses communal remark row, says explanations rarely change minds.
Industry figures respond to AR Rahman's comments on Bollywood bias.
Rahman reiterates intent to honour India through music, not divide.
Amidst AR Rahman's controversy over his communal remarks, the Oscar-winning composer has once again spoken about the controversy that followed his comments on the Hindi film industry, signalling that he has chosen to move forward rather than dwell on the backlash.
Speaking on the YouTube podcast Noise and Grains, Rahman was asked why he felt compelled to release a clarification video after his remarks triggered intense online debate. Responding cautiously, he said, “See, in life you have to prepare. And we have to prepare for everything.”
AR Rahman on explaining himself amid backlash
When the conversation continued, Rahman appeared reluctant to revisit the episode. Smiling, he suggested moving on because “we all know”. Referring to the criticism around his clarification video, he added, “People who know you don’t need an explanation. And when you explain, they won’t listen to you, those who don’t…” ending the remark with a chuckle.
The communal remark controversy explained
The controversy began after Rahman told BBC Network that work from the Hindi film industry had slowed for him in recent years, possibly due to shifting power dynamics and “a communal thing”. “It comes to me as Chinese whispers,” he said, adding that non-creative forces increasingly drove creative decisions.
Several industry voices pushed back. Shobhaa De called the remark “dangerous”, saying Bollywood had largely remained free of communal bias. Singer Shaan echoed the sentiment, stating, “Do good work, do good music, and don’t think about all this.” Lyricist Javed Akhtar also denied any communal element, emphasising the respect Rahman commands across the industry.
“Never wished to cause pain,” says AR Rahman
Following the backlash, Rahman shared a video message clarifying his intent. “India is my inspiration, my teacher and my home,” he said, adding, “I have never wished to cause pain and I hope my sincerity is felt.”