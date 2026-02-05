AR Rahman On Communal Remark Row: 'When You Explain, They Won’t Listen'

Amid the AR Rahman communal remark controversy, the Oscar winner reflects on backlash, silence and moving on.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Updated on:
AR Rahman
AR Rahman Photo: Instagram
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • AR Rahman addresses communal remark row, says explanations rarely change minds.

  • Industry figures respond to AR Rahman's comments on Bollywood bias.

  • Rahman reiterates intent to honour India through music, not divide.

Amidst AR Rahman's controversy over his communal remarks, the Oscar-winning composer has once again spoken about the controversy that followed his comments on the Hindi film industry, signalling that he has chosen to move forward rather than dwell on the backlash.

Speaking on the YouTube podcast Noise and Grains, Rahman was asked why he felt compelled to release a clarification video after his remarks triggered intense online debate. Responding cautiously, he said, “See, in life you have to prepare. And we have to prepare for everything.”

AR Rahman on explaining himself amid backlash

When the conversation continued, Rahman appeared reluctant to revisit the episode. Smiling, he suggested moving on because “we all know”. Referring to the criticism around his clarification video, he added, “People who know you don’t need an explanation. And when you explain, they won’t listen to you, those who don’t…” ending the remark with a chuckle.

Bollywood Artists Who Faced Backlash for Speaking Their Truth - IMDb
Bollywood Artists Who Walked Into Controversy By Telling The Truth

BY Aishani Biswas

The communal remark controversy explained

The controversy began after Rahman told BBC Network that work from the Hindi film industry had slowed for him in recent years, possibly due to shifting power dynamics and “a communal thing”. “It comes to me as Chinese whispers,” he said, adding that non-creative forces increasingly drove creative decisions.

Related Content
Related Content

Several industry voices pushed back. Shobhaa De called the remark “dangerous”, saying Bollywood had largely remained free of communal bias. Singer Shaan echoed the sentiment, stating, “Do good work, do good music, and don’t think about all this.” Lyricist Javed Akhtar also denied any communal element, emphasising the respect Rahman commands across the industry.

Mandana Karimi - Instagram
Mandana Karimi's Emotional Note On Iran Unrest Highlights Lack Of Empathy And Women’s Voices

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

“Never wished to cause pain,” says AR Rahman

Following the backlash, Rahman shared a video message clarifying his intent. “India is my inspiration, my teacher and my home,” he said, adding, “I have never wished to cause pain and I hope my sincerity is felt.”

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Royal Challengers Bengaluru Vs Delhi Capitals Live Score, WPL 2026 Final: Mandhana’s Bengaluru Eye Second Title

  2. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Suryakumar Yadav Clears India's Stance For Clash Against Pakistan - Here's What He Said

  3. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan Skipper Salman Agha Looks To Avoid USA Upset Repeat – ‘That’s History Now’

  4. New Zealand Vs USA LIVE Cricket Score, ICC T20 World Cup Warm-Up Match: Tim Seifert Brings Up Quick Half-Century

  5. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan PM Backs India Match Boycott – ‘We Are With Bangladesh’

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Alcaraz Joins Tennis Greats: From Kangaroo Tattoo To More Spanish Glory – Check Australian Open Champion's Wish List

  2. What Next For Carlos Alcaraz? Calendar Slam Talks Grow After Spaniard's Historic Australian Open Win

  3. Australian Open 2026 Prize Money: How Much Will Men's Singles Winner Carlos Alcaraz Earn?

  4. Australian Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz Defeats Novak Djokovic To Complete Career Grand Slam At 22 Years Old

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Novak Djokovic Highlights, Australian Open Final: Spaniard Conquers Melbourne, Completes Career Slam

Badminton

  1. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  2. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

  3. India Vs Singapore Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: IND Defeat SGP 3-2 In Group Opener

  4. Badminton Asia Team Championships: India Women Kickstart Campaign With Victory As They Defeat Myanmar 5-0

  5. India-W Vs Myanmar-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: IND-W Sweep MMR-W 5-0 In Group Opener

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Waiting Rooms Of The Mind: Mental Health Realities In Kashmir

  2. Are 807 Missing Persons In Jan 2026 Extraordinary When Delhi Averages 2,000 Cases A Month?

  3. Rahul Gandhi Displays Naravane Memoir In Parliament, Claims PM Shed Responsibility

  4. Book Event On Undertrial Prisoners At Kala Ghoda Arts Festival Cancelled After Right-Wing Uproar

  5. Supreme Court’s Stay On UGC Equity Regulations Sparks Heated Debate on Caste 

Entertainment News

  1. The 2016 Throwback: How Courage Has Drifted To The Margins Of Bollywood In 2026

  2. Rang De Basanti At 20 | An Emblem Of Dissent And Its Disquieting Afterlife

  3. Border 2 Review | Sunny Deol Works Overtime To Rescue A Film Burdened By Inheritance

  4. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

  5. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

US News

  1. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  2. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

  3. Trump Announces Trade Deal With India, Tariffs Cut To 18% From 25%

  4. Europe’s Real Weapon Against Washington Isn’t Diplomacy. It’s US Assets

  5. US Supreme Court Defers Ruling On Legality Of Trump’s Global Tariffs

World News

  1. Epstein Files: What We Know So Far

  2. Seif Al-Islam Gadhafi Shot Dead In Libya Amid Rising Political Tensions

  3. India-US Trade Deal: Economic Gains and Geopolitical Shifts

  4. How The India-US Deal Is A Masterclass In Diplomacy

  5. How Taliban’s New Court Rules Further Downgrade Women And Cement Social Control

Latest Stories

  1. Supreme Court’s Stay On UGC Equity Regulations Sparks Heated Debate on Caste 

  2. One Battle After Another: Jharkhand's Failing Infrastructure For Women's Cricket

  3. Take Drink And Let’s Talk: Interviewing Bose Krishnamachari

  4. 1.08 Lakh Missing In UP: Allahabad High Court Registers PIL

  5. Why Has The Appointment Of Manipur’s New Deputy Chief Minister Sparked Protests In Delhi?

  6. Didi’s Day In The Supreme Court: Politics, Not Pleadings

  7. Mardaani 3 Box Office Collection Day 6: Rani Mukerji-Starrer Witnesses Dip, Inches Closer To Rs 25 Crore Mark

  8. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y