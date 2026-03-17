Vishwanath And Sons Teaser: Suriya, Mamitha Baiju Starrer Promises To Be An Unconventional Love Story

Summary of this article
Suriya and Mamitha Baiju come together for an unconventional love story.
The teaser for Vishwanath and Sons was unveiled on Monday.
Directed by Venky Atluri, the film is billed as “a story of dreams, emotions, and unexpected love.”
The makers on Monday unveiled the first official teaser of Vishwanath and Sons. Starring Suriya and Mamitha Baiju, the upcoming Tamil romantic comedy is directed by Venky Atluri. The teaser gives us a glimpse of the age-gap romance between the leads.
Maddy falls for Sanjay and has no problem with their 20-year age gap. He tells her, “At the snap of your fingers, many boys in your age group will come running after you.” To which Maddy says, “I can snap many more times; why don’t you fall for me? That’s what I want.”
The teaser ends with Sanjay carrying a toddler, raising several questions. It ends with a cliffhanger, creating intrigue among the audience.
Watch the teaser here
About Vishwanath and Sons
The film marks Venky Atluri’s Tamil directorial debut. It is produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under the banners of Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas and presented by Srikara Studios. G. V. Prakash Kumar has composed the music, with cinematography by Nimish Ravi, while Navin Nooli has handled the editing. Vishwanath and Sons is slated for theatrical release in July. However, a date is yet to be announced.
Apart from Suriya and Mamitha, the upcoming drama also stars Raveena Tandon, marking her return to Tamil cinema after 25 years. Her last Tamil film was Aalavandhan (2001) with Kamal Haasan.
Radhika Sarathkumar, Bhavani Sre and Bjorn Surrao, among others, are also part of the cast.