Mollywood Times Teaser Unveils Naslen’s Wild Mission To ‘Save’ Malayalam Cinema

Mollywood Times teaser blends satire, filmmaking ambition and Malayalam cinema nostalgia effectively.
Naslen headlines the comedy drama as an aspiring horror filmmaker chasing recognition.
Film reunites Premalu actors and features references to Hollywood and horror culture.
The Mollywood Times teaser has finally arrived, bringing with it filmmaking dreams, movie nostalgia and a playful look at Malayalam cinema itself. Fronted by Naslen, the upcoming Malayalam drama introduces a young man with one bold ambition: to become the greatest horror filmmaker Mollywood has ever produced. Directed by Abhinav Sunder Nayak, the film appears to balance humour with an affectionate commentary on cinema culture and creative aspiration.
The teaser sets its tone early through references to global filmmaking. Inspired by director M. Night Shyamalan, whose Kerala roots have often been discussed, the story follows a boy whose dream of becoming a filmmaker survives long after it is dismissed at home.
Mollywood Times teaser brings cinema dreams and horror ambition
One of the teaser’s standout moments arrives when a child asks his father for a camera so he can grow into a filmmaker like Shyamalan. His dream is brushed aside, with filmmaking portrayed as an unrealistic ambition within Malayalam cinema.
Yet the desire remains alive into adulthood. Naslen’s character is later shown embracing his cinematic aspirations with dramatic flair and confidence.
Naslen’s Malayalam film uses satire and film references
The teaser also delivers a cheeky cinematic homage. A declaration about arriving to “save Malayalam cinema” is made by Naslen’s character in a sequence echoing a well-known moment from Once Upon a Time in Hollywood featuring Leonardo DiCaprio.
The film reunites Naslen and Sangeeth Prathap after Premalu. Alongside them, Mollywood Times features Sharaf U Dheen, Prashanth Alexander, Chandu Salimkumar and Rajesh Madhavan. Written by Ramu Sun, the project boasts music by Jakes Bejoy and cinematography by Viswajith Odukkathil.
Produced by Ashiq Usman Productions, Mollywood Times is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on June 5.