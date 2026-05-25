Mollywood Times Teaser Unveils Naslen’s Wild Mission To ‘Save’ Malayalam Cinema

The Mollywood Times teaser has finally arrived, bringing with it filmmaking dreams, movie nostalgia and a playful look at Malayalam cinema itself. Fronted by Naslen, the upcoming Malayalam drama introduces a young man with one bold ambition: to become the greatest horror filmmaker Mollywood has ever produced. Directed by Abhinav Sunder Nayak, the film appears to balance humour with an affectionate commentary on cinema culture and creative aspiration.