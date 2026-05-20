Kheti First Look: Jackie Shroff, Sharad Kelkar Step Into A Dark Rural Horror World

Kheti's first look reveals Jackie Shroff and Sharad Kelkar in an eerie rural setting.
Rural horror drama Kheti explores family history, mystery and unresolved emotional trauma.
Neha Sargam joins Kheti, with more casting and release details awaited soon.
Kheti's first look is finally here, and it promises a horror story rooted far away from glossy city settings. Jackie Shroff and Sharad Kelkar headline the upcoming rural horror drama, whose first-look poster was unveiled on May 20. Directed and written by Haris Imtiyaz Khan, the film appears to lean into mystery, folklore and unresolved family histories.
Kheti first look sets an uneasy tone
The newly released poster immediately establishes the film’s unsettling mood. A bald man is seen peering through dense grass, creating an atmosphere of secrecy and dread without revealing much about the plot.
Produced by Sana Khan under the BlackCanvas Studio banner, Kheti also stars Neha Sargam, known for projects like Chand Chupa Badal Mein, Doli Armaano Ki and Mirzapur. Virendra Saxena and Shaji Choudhary round out the cast.
According to the official synopsis, the story revolves around confronting buried truths and family history. While the makers have not revealed detailed plot points yet, the first look suggests a horror narrative grounded in emotional conflict rather than jump scares alone.
Jackie Shroff and Sharad Kelkar’s upcoming projects
Jackie Shroff continues to maintain a packed schedule. The veteran actor was seen across several projects including Housefull 5, Tanvi The Great and They Call Him OG. His upcoming films include Welcome To The Jungle and The Great Grand Superhero.
Sharad Kelkar, meanwhile, recently appeared in Sky Force, Dil Dosti Aur Dogs and the series Taskaree. He is also currently seen on television in Tumm Se Tumm Tak.
While Kheti does not yet have a confirmed release date, more details regarding the film and its horror universe are expected to be announced soon.