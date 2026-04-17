Bhooth Bangla X Review: Akshay Kumar-Starrer Horror Comedy Garners Mixed Reactions From Netizens

The reviews of Bhooth Bangla on Twitter are out and it has opened to mixed reactions. Many said that the film was high on comedy and less on horror

Garima Das
Garima Das
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Bhooth Bangla X review
Bhooth Bangla Twitter review Photo: X
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Bhooth Bangla arrived in cinemas on April 17, 2026.

  • While reactions are mixed in parts, most viewers have enjoyed the Priyadarshan directorial.

  • Headlined by Akshay Kumar, the horror comedy also stars late Asrani, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Wamiqa Gabbi and Tabu, among others, in pivotal roles.

Bhooth Bangla, headlined by Akshay Kumar finally hit the theatres on April 17 after several delays. Directed by Priyadarshan, the film marks his reunion with Kumar after 14 years. Apart from Akshay, the horror comedy boasts a stellar ensemble cast including late Asrani, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Wamiqa Gabbi and Tabu.

Akshay and Priyadarshan, together delivered blockbusters like Hera Pheri, Bhagam Bhaag, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa. So naturally, fans walked to the theatres with sky-high expectations. Nostalgia is the biggest USP of the film as Priyadarshan brings back the OGs with his singature humour.

Bhooth Bangla Twitter review

The reviews of Bhooth Bangla on Twitter are out. While the film has garnered mixed response, most viewers have enjoyed the film. Many said that the film was high on comedy and less on horror. Some even called it a remake of Bhool Bhulaiyaa.

Bhooth Bangla trailer out - YouTube
Bhooth Bangla Trailer: Akshay Kumar-Starrer Promises To Be A Laughter Riot Packed With Spooks

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Netizens felt it predictable, but also enjoyable with stellar performances from the cast. One Twitter user wrote, "It focuses more on comedy than horror. The movie doesn’t try too hard to scare you, which works well most of the time. The comedy is better than expected, with many funny and quirky moments (sic)."

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He praised Akshay Kumar top notch comic timing, and also the supporting cast. "The second half feels a bit slow and could have been more interesting", he added, giving the final verdict as, "Not scary enough to haunt you, but entertaining enough to pass the time."

Another user called it an "engaging watch that celebrates classic Bollywood humour while giving you real chills."

Have a look at Bhooth Bangla audience review here.

Bhooth Bangla CBFC Certificate: U/A 16+ Rating and Cuts Revealed - IMDb
Bhooth Bangla CBFC Certificate: Akshay Kumar Film Gets U/A 16+ With Major Cuts

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Bhooth Bangla is expected to open in between Rs 8-10 crore.

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