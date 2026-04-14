Bhooth Bangla CBFC Certificate: Akshay Kumar Film Gets U/A 16+ With Major Cuts

Summary of this article
Bhooth Bangla CBFC certificate confirms U/A 16+ rating with multiple mandated edits.
Runtime reduced by over 10 minutes after 63 scene cuts.
Akshay Kumar’s horror comedy releases April 17 after certification clearance.
Bhooth Bangla's CBFC certificate has finally been revealed, offering a clearer picture of what audiences can expect from Akshay Kumar’s upcoming horror comedy. Directed by Priyadarshan, the film has been cleared with a U/A 16+ rating, but not without undergoing several modifications. While anticipation around the film has been steadily building, these last-minute changes hint at a carefully calibrated theatrical version.
Bhooth Bangla CBFC certificate and rating details
According to reports, the Central Board of Film Certification granted Bhooth Bangla a U/A 16+ certificate after directing the makers to implement a series of edits. Certain objectionable words were asked to be removed or replaced, including one that appeared in the film’s subtitles.
Additionally, a remark deemed offensive towards women was modified. A disclaimer addressing scenes involving religion and superstition was also required, indicating the board’s sensitivity towards thematic elements.
Bhooth Bangla runtime reduced after multiple cuts
Bhooth Bangla's runtime saw a noticeable reduction following these changes. Initially certified at 2 hours, 54 minutes and 57 seconds, the film was later trimmed by over 10 minutes. After 63 minor cuts, most lasting only a few seconds, the revised runtime now stands at 2 hours, 44 minutes and 52 seconds.
The largest edit reportedly removed over a minute from a song sequence, while another portion of a different track was shortened. These revisions were voluntarily submitted by the makers and subsequently approved.
The film features a strong ensemble cast including Paresh Rawal, Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi and Rajpal Yadav alongside Akshay Kumar. With its blend of comedy and horror, Bhooth Bangla aims to revive the classic Priyadarshan style in a contemporary setting.
The film is set to release in theatres on April 17, marking its arrival after a closely monitored certification process.