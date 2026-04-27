Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 10: Akshay Kumar Film Crosses ₹150 Cr

Bhooth Bangla box office collection day 10 shows steady growth as the Akshay Kumar starrer crosses ₹150 crore in India gross. The horror comedy continues its consistent run, holding strong at the box office without major competition.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Published at:
Bhooth Bangla
Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 10 Update Photo: Instagram
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Bhooth Bangla box office collection day 10 crosses ₹150 crore India gross.

  • Film earns ₹12.50 crore on second Sunday, showing steady growth trend.

  • Outperforms recent Akshay Kumar films but trails larger franchise benchmarks globally.

Bhooth Bangla's box office collection day 10 figures underline the film’s steady hold at the ticket window, with the Akshay Kumar starrer continuing to draw audiences. Despite not posting massive single-day numbers, the horror comedy has managed consistency, which is now translating into a solid overall total. The film’s performance suggests a reliable run rather than a front-loaded surge.

Bhooth Bangla day 10 collection and India gross

On its second Sunday, the film recorded a double-digit jump, earning around ₹12.50 crore in a single day. This pushed its India net total to approximately ₹113.40 crore. According to the makers, the film has crossed ₹150 crore in India gross, marking a significant milestone.

Globally, the film’s earnings have reached around ₹179.48 crore so far. What stands out is that the daily collection has not dipped below ₹5.5 crore across its first ten days, indicating steady footfall rather than sharp drops.

Bhooth Bangla inches closer to Rs 100 crore worldwide - X
Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 3: Akshay Kumar-Starrer Sees Over 20% Growth, Inches Closer To Rs 60 Crore Mark

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Bhooth Bangla beats recent Akshay Kumar films

Directed by Priyadarshan, the film has already surpassed the lifetime collections of some of Akshay Kumar’s recent releases, including Kesari Chapter 2 and Sky Force. It has also edged past Jolly LLB 3, placing it among the actor’s stronger performers in recent years.

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However, comparisons with bigger commercial hits show a different picture. While Bhooth Bangla is performing better in its second weekend than Housefull 5, its opening days were relatively modest. That gap may make it difficult for the film to reach the higher global benchmarks set by larger franchise films.

Bhooth Bangla crosses Rs 70 crore mark on Day 5 - X
Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 5: Akshay Kumar-Starrer Shows Growth, Crosses Rs 70 Crore

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With no major releases until early May, the film is expected to benefit from a clear run in theatres. Backed by Balaji Telefilms and Cape of Good Films, the project also marks Priyadarshan’s return to Hindi cinema after over a decade.

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