Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 10: Akshay Kumar Film Crosses ₹150 Cr

Summary of this article
Bhooth Bangla box office collection day 10 crosses ₹150 crore India gross.
Film earns ₹12.50 crore on second Sunday, showing steady growth trend.
Outperforms recent Akshay Kumar films but trails larger franchise benchmarks globally.
Bhooth Bangla's box office collection day 10 figures underline the film’s steady hold at the ticket window, with the Akshay Kumar starrer continuing to draw audiences. Despite not posting massive single-day numbers, the horror comedy has managed consistency, which is now translating into a solid overall total. The film’s performance suggests a reliable run rather than a front-loaded surge.
Bhooth Bangla day 10 collection and India gross
On its second Sunday, the film recorded a double-digit jump, earning around ₹12.50 crore in a single day. This pushed its India net total to approximately ₹113.40 crore. According to the makers, the film has crossed ₹150 crore in India gross, marking a significant milestone.
Globally, the film’s earnings have reached around ₹179.48 crore so far. What stands out is that the daily collection has not dipped below ₹5.5 crore across its first ten days, indicating steady footfall rather than sharp drops.
Bhooth Bangla beats recent Akshay Kumar films
Directed by Priyadarshan, the film has already surpassed the lifetime collections of some of Akshay Kumar’s recent releases, including Kesari Chapter 2 and Sky Force. It has also edged past Jolly LLB 3, placing it among the actor’s stronger performers in recent years.
However, comparisons with bigger commercial hits show a different picture. While Bhooth Bangla is performing better in its second weekend than Housefull 5, its opening days were relatively modest. That gap may make it difficult for the film to reach the higher global benchmarks set by larger franchise films.
With no major releases until early May, the film is expected to benefit from a clear run in theatres. Backed by Balaji Telefilms and Cape of Good Films, the project also marks Priyadarshan’s return to Hindi cinema after over a decade.