Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 3: Akshay Kumar-Starrer Sees Over 20% Growth, Inches Closer To Rs 60 Crore Mark

Bhooth Bangla Box Office: Akshay Kumar's film recorded a solid opening weekend on Day 3. It is inching closer to Rs 100 crore worldwide.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published at:
Bhooth Bangla box office collection day 3
Bhooth Bangla inches closer to Rs 100 crore worldwide Photo: X
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Bhooth Bangla sees huge growth on Day 3.

  • It is inching closer to the Rs 100 crore mark worldwide.

  • In India, Akshay Kumar-starrer will cross the Rs 60 crore mark today.

Bhooth Bangla box office collection update: Akshay Kumar-starrer hit the screens on April 17. The horror-comedy had a strong opening of Rs 12.25 crore and witnessed growth on Saturday (Day 2), earning Rs 19 crore. On Sunday (Day 3), it saw 21.1% growth and is now inching closer to the Rs 60 crore mark in India. Worldwide, it is set to cross the Rs 100 crore mark.

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Bhooth Bangla box office collection day 3

According to Sacnilk, on Day 3, Bhooth Bangla earned Rs 23 crore across 11,682 shows with 36% occupancy, taking the total India net collections to Rs 58 crore, with paid previews of Rs 3.75 crore. The gross collection stands at Rs 69.37 crore.

It is behind Akshay Kumar's previous release Housefull 5, which raked in Rs 31 crore and Rs 32.50 crore on its first Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

The film is performing better than Kesari Chapter 2, which minted Rs 9.75 crore and Rs 12 crore on its first Saturday and Sunday.

Bhooth Bangla worldwide box office collection

The Priyadarshan directorial has earned Rs 7 crore overseas, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 26.50 crore. Bhooth Bangla's worldwide gross collection stands at Rs 95.87 crore.

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Bhooth Bangla marks Akshay and Priyadarshan's reunion after Khatta Meetha (2010). The film also features Paresh Rawal, Wamiqa Gabbi, Tabu, Rajpal Yadav, Jisshu Sengupta and the late Asrani.

The film has been backed by Balaji Motion Pictures in association with Cape of Good Films.

The film opened to mixed reviews from critics and audiences alike. An excerpt from Outlook India review of the film reads: "Bhooth Bangla is the death of comedy-cum-mythological-cum-horror, or whatever this outlandish genre stew this is. Kumar’s reunion with Priyadarshan after 17 years arrives as a stinker of massive proportions. It lurches between disparate tones, its camera spinning in unfathomable directions, insisting you latch on for its no-concession humourless diet."

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