Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 3: Akshay Kumar-Starrer Sees Over 20% Growth, Inches Closer To Rs 60 Crore Mark

The film opened to mixed reviews from critics and audiences alike. An excerpt from Outlook India review of the film reads: "Bhooth Bangla is the death of comedy-cum-mythological-cum-horror, or whatever this outlandish genre stew this is. Kumar’s reunion with Priyadarshan after 17 years arrives as a stinker of massive proportions. It lurches between disparate tones, its camera spinning in unfathomable directions, insisting you latch on for its no-concession humourless diet."