Yash Wins Hearts After Comforting Fan Undergoing Cancer Treatment In Viral Call

Yash's video call fan moment earns widespread praise across social media.
KGF star Yash reassured cancer patient fan with emotional support.
Yash's heartwarming gesture surfaced as anticipation builds for Ramayana.
Kannada superstar Yash has once again won over fans, this time for a heartfelt gesture away from the spotlight. A video showing Yash speaking to a fan undergoing cancer treatment has gone viral on social media, drawing praise from fans across the country. The actor took time to personally connect with the fan and offer words of encouragement during a difficult phase, leaving many touched by his kindness.
Yash comforts fan undergoing cancer treatment
The fan, identified as Sunil, serves as the Shivamogga district president of Yash's fan association. In the viral video, Yash was seen speaking to him through a video call while he received treatment at a hospital.
During the conversation, the actor enquired about Sunil's health and treatment. Family members were also spoken to by Yash, who offered support and encouragement throughout the interaction. The fan was reassured by the actor that he would not have to face the battle alone.
The emotional moment quickly spread online, with many users praising the actor's compassion. Several comments described Yash as a "real hero", while others said his actions reflected why he continues to enjoy such a loyal fan base. Appreciation was also expressed for the actor's willingness to make time for a supporter during a challenging period.
Yash's heartwarming gesture goes viral
Towards the end of the call, Sunil was assured by Yash, "I am there for you." A flying kiss was also sent by the actor before the conversation concluded. The gesture has since been widely shared across social media platforms.
On the work front, Yash has two major films in development. He will next be seen portraying Ravana in the highly anticipated film Ramayana alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Sunny Deol and Ravie Dubey. The first instalment of the epic is scheduled to arrive in cinemas during Diwali 2026.
Apart from Ramayana, Yash is also working on Toxic: A Fairytale For Grown-Ups, directed by Geetu Mohandas. The project remains one of the most awaited films among his fans.