Supreme Court Lashes Out At Samay Raina, Slams Fine: "Taken Court For A Ride"

The Solicitor General added he had initially refrained from bringing up the issue but decided to do so after learning that Raina had allegedly lapsed to comply with the court's diktats regarding the Cure SMA Foundation. In August last year, the Supreme Court had rapped Raina and other comedians associated with the show to publicly issue an unconditional apology for mocking persons with disabilities and those with rare genetic disorders. During the hearing, the apex court observed that such conduct could attract penal consequences under the Information Technology Act. It also called on the comedians to apologise through their podcasts and other public platforms and duly inform the court about the penalty or cost they were willing to bear. Raina is back with the second season of India's Got Latent.