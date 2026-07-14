Aamir Khan Faces Fatwa Over Marriage To Gauri Spratt, Cleric Cites Sharia Violation

Aamir Khan fatwa debate intensified after cleric challenged actor's interfaith marriage under Sharia.
Maulana Ibrahim Hussain described the marriage as impermissible and called it a sin.
Aamir Khan married Gauri Spratt under the Special Marriage Act on July 5.
A fatwa issued against Aamir Khan has drawn fresh attention after Maulana Ibrahim Hussain, the Shahi Chief Mufti of the Muslim Personal Darul Ifta, objected to the actor's marriage with Gauri Spratt. According to the cleric's interpretation of Islamic teachings, a Muslim man should not marry a non-Muslim woman unless she embraces Islam. His remarks have reignited debate over faith, personal choice and interfaith marriages.
Cleric Explains Why The Fatwa Was Issued
It was stated by Hussain in an interview with ABP News that a public fatwa had been issued after questions were raised about whether such a marriage was permissible under Sharia law. It was further asserted that marriage between a Muslim man and a non-Muslim woman was not permissible under Islamic law as interpreted by him. The act was also described as sinful and it was said that repentance before Allah should follow if such a marriage had taken place.
Aamir Khan Marriage Continues To Spark Discussion
The cleric also argued that actions by prominent Muslims influence how Islam and Sharia are perceived by others. It was claimed that marriages of this nature could create misunderstandings about religious teachings and affect the public image of the faith.
Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt solemnised their marriage under the Special Marriage Act at the actor's Mumbai residence in the presence of close friends and family. The ceremony took place on July 5, with the actor, 61, marrying Spratt, 47.
Neither Aamir Khan nor Gauri Spratt has publicly responded to the fatwa at the time of writing.