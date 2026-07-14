Aamir Khan Faces Fatwa Over Marriage To Gauri Spratt, Cleric Cites Sharia Violation

Cleric Explains Why The Fatwa Was Issued

It was stated by Hussain in an interview with ABP News that a public fatwa had been issued after questions were raised about whether such a marriage was permissible under Sharia law. It was further asserted that marriage between a Muslim man and a non-Muslim woman was not permissible under Islamic law as interpreted by him. The act was also described as sinful and it was said that repentance before Allah should follow if such a marriage had taken place.