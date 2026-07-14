Supreme Court Dismisses Plea Against CRZ Clearance For Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat Renovation

The Supreme Court dismissed a petition challenging the Coastal Regulation Zone clearance granted for the renovation of Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat.
A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi, and Justice V Mohan questioned the bona fides of activist Santosh Daundkar's plea.
The apex court upheld a September 2025 National Green Tribunal order that found no procedural or legal infirmity in the clearance granted by the MCZMA.
The Supreme Court on Tuesday (July 14) dismissed a plea challenging the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) clearance granted for the renovation and expansion of superstar Shah Rukh Khan's bungalow, Mannat, in Bandra. Mumbai.
SC dismisses plea against Mannat renovation
A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohan doubted the bona fides of the petition while dismissing the plea filed by Mumbai-based activist Santosh Daundkar, PTI reported.
On the plea, the bench told the news agency, "They are living there. If in a residential house they want to have [additional floors]... it's their choice. The law is broadly followed. Why should a neighbour or anybody else intervene?"
Senior advocate Shoeb Alam appeared for Daundkar. He argued that the matter should not be viewed differently just because it involved a renowned film star. He stated that Daundkar, who had previously exposed the Adarsh housing scam, is a respected activist.
About Mannat renovation legal battle
The plea challenged a September 2025 order of the National Green Tribunal's (NGT) Pune bench, which upheld the CRZ clearance granted by the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) for the Mannat renovation project. The approved plans include the construction of two additional floors at SRK's Mannat.
The NGT had dismissed Daundkar's challenge, holding that no procedural irregularity or legal infirmity had been established in the CRZ approval granted by the MCZMA.
Details of allegations
In March 2025, Daundkar had approached the NGT accusing SRK and the MCZMA of violations in securing the CRZ clearance necessary for renovations in Mannat.
For the unversed, the bungalow falls under Grade III heritage structure and any structural change can only occur after securing proper permissions.
The appeal claimed that Khan is planning to expand the six-storey bungalow and add two more floors. It further alleged that the Jawan star committed fraud by merging "12 number of 1-BHK flats for mass housing" into a residence for one family.