Will Shah Rukh Khan Meet Fans At Mannat Amid Renovations For 60th Birthday? Here's What The Actor Has To Say

Will Shah Rukh Khan celebrate his birthday at Mannat?

Every year, Shah Rukh greets his fans on his birthday from the balcony of Mannat's mansion. But this time, fans might not be able to see and wish him as Khan, and his family had moved out of their bungalow, due to the extensive renovation and expansion. Reportedly, they have shifted to a lavish duplex apartment in Pali Hill, Mumbai, for three years.