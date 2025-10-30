Will Shah Rukh Khan Meet Fans At Mannat Amid Renovations For 60th Birthday? Here's What The Actor Has To Say

Shah Rukh Khan turns 60 on November 2, and fans are waiting to catch his glimpse at Mannat on the special occasion.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan 60th birthday celebrations details Photo: Instagram/Shah Rukh Khan
  • Shah Rukh Khan will celebrate his 60th birthday on November 2, 2025

  • He has responded to a fan's question who asked if he will be greeting them from Mannat this year

  • A special film festival is scheduled to begin on October 31, which will see the re-release of SRK's iconic films across India

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan will turn 60 on November 2, 2025. To mark the milestone, he will reportedly be ringing in his birthday with his family and friends in Alibaug. He is said to be skipping this year's birthday at Mannat.

Shah Rukh Khan's 60th birthday

Earlier today, ETimes quoted sources saying that birthday invites have already been sent to his close ones so that they can attend his special day at his Alibaug residence. Guests are said to be reaching his place from November 1.

Will Shah Rukh Khan celebrate his birthday at Mannat?

Every year, Shah Rukh greets his fans on his birthday from the balcony of Mannat's mansion. But this time, fans might not be able to see and wish him as Khan, and his family had moved out of their bungalow, due to the extensive renovation and expansion. Reportedly, they have shifted to a lavish duplex apartment in Pali Hill, Mumbai, for three years.

Earlier today, the National Award-winning star interacted with his fans during the popular Ask SRK session on X (formerly Twitter) and

When a fan asked him, "Sir, iss baar Mannat pe fans ko greet karne aaoge?", he replied, "Of course, but I may have to wear a hard hat!!!"

When a fan said that he did not get a room in Mannat, King Khan responded, "Mannat mein toh mere paas bhi room nahi hai aaj kal....Bhaade pe reh raha hoon!!!﻿"

Multiplex chain, PVR INOX has organised a special film festival, scheduled to begin on October 31, which will see the re-release of SRK's iconic films across India, including Chennai Express, Devdas, Dil Se, Kabhi Haan Kabhi Na, Main Hoon Na, Om Shanti Om and and Jawan. It will run for two weeks across over 75 cinemas in 30 cities nationwide.

Shah Rukh Khan's work front

After delivering three back-to-back blockbusters: Jawan, Pathaan and Dunki in 2023, Shah Rukh Khan is returning to the screen with King, which also stars his daughter Suhana Khan and Deepika Padukone.

