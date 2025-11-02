King Title Reveal: Shah Rukh Khan's First Look From Siddharth Anand's Film Unveiled On His 60th Birthday

The plot details of King are kept under wraps. Earlier, at the Locarno Film Festival, Khan, while opening up about his film, the actor had said, "It is an action drama, it’s a Hindi film. It’ll be interesting. I’ve been wanting to do a film like that for some time, and I really wanted to do a film like this for seven, eight years. We just felt Sujoy would be the right choice, because we wanted it to be very emotionally correct. We are all coming together to make a cool, massy, action, emotional film."