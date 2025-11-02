King Title Reveal: Shah Rukh Khan's First Look From Siddharth Anand's Film Unveiled On His 60th Birthday

  • Makers of King finally made the official announcement of the Shah Rukh Khan starrer

  • The title reveal was made on the occasion of SRK's 60th birthday

  • King will hit the screens in 2026

The wait is finally over! The much-awaited first official announcement for Shah Rukh Khan's King happened on November 2, coinciding with the superstar's 60th birthday. SRK's last film-related reveal was on his 50th birthday, when the second teaser of his 2016 Fan was unveiled.

Fans are hopeful that, like his 2023 blockbusters — Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki, King will be another iconic film in his career of over 30 years. Apart from the King title reveal, makers also offered a glimpse of Siddharth Anand's upcoming film. For the unversed, King marks SRK and the War director's reunion after the blockbuster Pathaan.

Shah Rukh Khan's King announcement

Taking to his social media handles, Shah Rukh Khan shared King teaser and wrote, "Sau deshon mein badnaam, Duniya ne diya sirf ek hi naam - #KING #KingTitleReveal It’s Showtime! In Cinemas 2026 (sic)."

The teaser for King shows SRK's character landing a few deadly punches and making a gang of baddies explode, with his voiceover saying, "Kitne khoon kiye yaad nahi. Woh acche log the ya bure kabhi pucha nahi. Bas unke aakhon main ehsaas dekha ki yeh unki aakhri saas hain aur mai uski wajah (I don't remember how many murders I have committed. I didn't ask if they were good people or bad. Just saw in their eyes that it was their last breath and I am the reason)."

The next scene shows the actor holding a King card, and the title is revealed. He is then seen coming out of a prison sporting a salt-and-pepper look.

About King

Alongside Shah Rukh Khan, King also stars Deepika Padukone and Suhana Khan. Reportedly, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Jaideep Ahlawat, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi, Raghav Juyal, Akshay Oberoi, Abhay Verma, Karanvir Malhotra and others are also part of the cast.

The film is currently in production and will hit the screens in 2026. The release date of King is yet to be announced.

The plot details of King are kept under wraps. Earlier, at the Locarno Film Festival, Khan, while opening up about his film, the actor had said, "It is an action drama, it’s a Hindi film. It’ll be interesting. I’ve been wanting to do a film like that for some time, and I really wanted to do a film like this for seven, eight years. We just felt Sujoy would be the right choice, because we wanted it to be very emotionally correct. We are all coming together to make a cool, massy, action, emotional film."

Earlier, director Sujoy Ghosh was supposed to helm the film.

