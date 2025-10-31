Shah Rukh Khan At 60: A Glimpse Into Early Days Of The Superstar With Throwback Pics

From gaining recognition for his roles in television series like Fauji and Circus in the late 1980s to reigning as the undisputed king of Bollywood, superstar Shah Rukh Khan has come a long way despite not coming from a filmy background. Apart from his journey in the industry, his humility and enduring connection with the audiences have made him the 'Badshah' of Bollywood.
SRK did his schooling at St Columba's School, New Delhi and graduated in Economics from Delhi's Hansraj College. He also enrolled for a course in Mass Communication at Jamia Millia Islamia, but dropped out to pursue his dreams of acting.
His journey to celluloid started with Barry John's Theatre Action Group, and he bagged his first lead role as Commando Abhimanyu Rai in the 1988 TV show Fauji, which made him a household name. Next followed Circus (1989), which was also a popular show. Little does everyone know that Khan had a minor role as a gay college student in the 1989 English-language movie In Which Annie Gives It Those Ones, written by Arundhati Roy and directed by Pradip Kishen. His first big break in Bollywood was the 1992 film Deewana, opposite Divya Bharti. He clinched the Filmfare Best Debut (Male) Award for his performance. Later, he starred in films like Chamatkar and Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman (both same year - 1992), but it was Baazigar (1993), where he stunned everyone by playing a negative character. It was a game-changing role for him, and he continued his negative streak with films like Darr (1993) and Anjaam (1994). In the later years, he transitioned from villain to romantic hero, which made him the 'King of Romance.'
Over his career spanning more than three decades, SRK has acted in over 100 films and earned numerous accolades, but his biggest feat came this year, when he bagged the National Award for Best Actor for his performance in Jawan (2023).
Shah Rukh Khan turns 60 on November 2. Ahead of his birthday, here are some of the unseen and rare pics of him from the past.
Shah Rukh Khan's Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham co-star Amar Talwar had shared a bunch of throwback pics on his Facebook account, sending the internet into a frenzy.
Talwar shared the unseen photos from a train journey 35 years ago from Delhi to Kolkata. SRK was photographed while he was capturing some beautiful moments on the camera.
The Pathaan actor was accompanied by his friends Rituraj Singh, Divya Seth, and Deepika Amin, who were his classmates during the theatre days.
These rare glimpses and nostalgic moments of the superstar’s early life from the 90s have delighted his fans.
"More from that train ride 35 years ago ...Delhi to Kolkata...Divya and Dipika and Shahrukh and Sanjoy and Deepak and Rituraj and Benny and Mohit, and I behind the camera, and where the hell was Barry,” Talwar wrote alongside the pics.
They were batchmates at Barry John’s acting school, where they shared dreams, learned acting, and the craft.
This rare and heartwarming throwback pic captures the spirit of those formative years of the budding actors who later became terrific actors.
On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan's next release is Siddharth Anand’s King, where he will be seen opposite Deepika Padukone. His daughter Suhana Khan is also part of it.
Ahead of his 60th birthday, Shah Rukh Khan on Thursday started his yearly tradition of answering fan questions with an AMA (Ask Me Anything) session on X, where he replied to fans' questions with wit and humour.