Shah Rukh Khan At 60: A Glimpse Into Early Days Of The Superstar With Throwback Pics

His journey to celluloid started with Barry John's Theatre Action Group, and he bagged his first lead role as Commando Abhimanyu Rai in the 1988 TV show Fauji, which made him a household name. Next followed Circus (1989), which was also a popular show. Little does everyone know that Khan had a minor role as a gay college student in the 1989 English-language movie In Which Annie Gives It Those Ones, written by Arundhati Roy and directed by Pradip Kishen. His first big break in Bollywood was the 1992 film Deewana, opposite Divya Bharti. He clinched the Filmfare Best Debut (Male) Award for his performance. Later, he starred in films like Chamatkar and Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman (both same year - 1992), but it was Baazigar (1993), where he stunned everyone by playing a negative character. It was a game-changing role for him, and he continued his negative streak with films like Darr (1993) and Anjaam (1994). In the later years, he transitioned from villain to romantic hero, which made him the 'King of Romance.'