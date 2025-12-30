Year-Ender 2025: Key Highlights From Indian Film Festivals

IFFK 2025

The International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK), organised by the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy, was held from December 12 to 19, 2025, in Thiruvananthapuram. The major highlight of the film festival was the Palestinian cinema, one of the key themes of IFFK. Dissident Iranian director Mohammad Rasoulof served as the head of the jury for the international competition. Also, Palestine 36, directed by Palestinian filmmaker Annemarie Jacir, was the opening film of the 30th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK).