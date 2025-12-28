Year-Ender 2025: Top 5 K-Dramas You Should Watch Before The Year Ends

Bon Appétit, Your Majesty - Netflix

The fantasy K-drama stars Im Yoon-ah as Yeon Ji-yeong and Lee Chae-min as King Yi-heon. The rom-com show revolves around an award-winning chef who time-travels to the Joseon Era and confronts the tyrant king, who is very particular about food. She becomes the hostage of the palace and has to use her culinary expertise to save herself. It shows how she unravels his taste buds of the king and win his heart.