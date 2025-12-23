Year-Ender 2025: Top 7 Indian Actors Who Owned The OTT Space With Their Breakthrough Performances

Sanya Malhotra in Mrs.

Sanya delivered one of her finest performances in Zee5's Mrs., the Hindi adaptation of the Malayalam film The Great Indian Kitchen. Her act earned her a standing ovation at the Melbourne Indian Film Festival. Mrs. follows the story of Richa (played by Malhotra), a professional dance instructor. Due to societal expectations and pressure, she is confined to household chores, failing to follow her passion and dreams. She battles patriarchal norms while navigating emotional turmoil, finally taking the bold decision of her life by walking away from her husband's place. Sanya's nuanced and in-depth performance made her the star of the film, for which she received widespread acclaim.