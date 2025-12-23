Year-Ender 2025: Top 7 Indian Actors Who Owned The OTT Space With Their Breakthrough Performances

Year-Ender 2025: From Zahan Kapoor in Black Warrant to Huma Qureshi in Delhi Crime Season 3, here are some of the standout performances on various OTT platforms this year.

Garima Das
Updated on:
Best OTT performances in 2025
Best OTT performances in 2025 Photo: X
Summary
  • This year, we witnessed some stellar performances on OTT platforms that truly left us asking for more.

  • From Zahan Kapoor in Black Warrant to Huma Qureshi in Delhi Crime Season 3, here are some of the breakthrough performances on various OTT platforms this year.

  • Here's the list of the top 7 best OTT performances of 2025.

Over the last few years, OTT platforms have seen an enormous rise, providing consumers with diverse content, creating space for mature and complex narratives and themes. OTT has not just pushed the limits of storytelling and helped the stories reach a wider audience, but has given a platform to newcomers, from actors, filmmakers and technicians. Several talented artistes have had an opportunity to deliver remarkable performances through shows and films on varied OTT platforms this year.

From Zahan Kapoor in Black Warrant, to Sanya Malhotra in Mrs. and Roshan Mathew in Kankhajura, the year 2025 saw some breakthrough performances on OTT.

Here’s a closer look at some of the best OTT performances of 2025.

Dharmendra to Zubeen Garg- Indian legends who died in 2025 - X
In Memoriam: From Dharmendra To Sreenivasan - Remembering Legendary Indian Celebs Who Passed Away In 2025

BY Garima Das

Zahan Kapoor in Black Warrant

Zahan Kapoor has been making all the right noises for his breakthrough role in Netflix's taut thriller. Grandson of Bollywood legend Shashi Kapoor, unlike his cousins, Zahan emphasises doing more realistic and content-driven roles.

Based on the 2019 non-fiction book Black Warrant: Confessions of a Tihar Jailer by Sunil Gupta and Sunetra Choudhury, the crime thriller series is directed by Vikramaditya Motwane. Set in the early 1980s, Zahan played rookie jailer Sunil Kumar, navigating chaos and moral dilemmas in Tihar Jail. His mastery over dialect and physicality brings raw realism to the screen. His powerful portrayal of a cop earned him love and appreciation from critics, audience and celebs.

Zahan Kapoor
Zahan Kapoor in Black Warrant Photo: X
Jaideep Ahlawat in Paatal Lok 2 and The Family Man Season 3

Jaideep never let us down with his impressive performances. He yet again showed his brilliance in Prime Video's Paatal Lok 2 and The Family Man season 3. After winning hearts with a layered and nuanced portrayal of gritty cop Hathiram, he stole the limelight with his role as a drug kingpin named Rukma. He delivered a raw and intense performance as a menacing antagonist, winning the audience’s hearts with his powerful screen presence.

Jaideep Ahlawat in The Family Man season 3
Jaideep Ahlawat in The Family Man season 3 Photo: X
Huma Qureshi in Maharani Season 4 and Delhi Crime Season 3

Actress Huma Qureshi has been ruling the OTT space for several years now. Her portrayal of Rani Bharti in the Maharani franchise is one of her strongest OTT performances to date. Her character arc from just being a homemaker to an ambitious political powerhouse is creditworthy. She has yet again received praise for her stellar performance in Maharani Season 4. Fans described her act as "fierce," "unstoppable," and "a treat to watch."

She again stunned everyone with her role as ruthless trafficker Meena (Badi Didi) in Netflix's Delhi Crime Season 3. Though Shefali Shah, Rasika Dugal and others received praise for their performances, Qureshi became the centre of attention, winning praise for her terrific act.

Delhi Crime S3 Still
Huma Qureshi in Delhi Crime Season 3 Photo: Youtube
Newcomers who made stunning Bollywood debut in 2025 - X
Year-Ender 2025: Ahaan Panday To Rasha Thadani - 5 Newcomers Who Made A Mark With Stellar Debut

BY Garima Das

Abhishek Banerjee in Stolen

There is no questioning Abhishek Banerjee's prowess as a performer, and the actor continued to leave a mark even in his OTT offering this year with his riveting performance in Prime Video's Stolen.

Banerjee proved his versatility with his portrayal as Gautam Bansal, garnering praise for bringing depth and grit to the role. He yet again cemented his status with his impeccable performance in Karan Tejpal's gripping survival drama. 

Stolen Still
Stolen still Photo: Youtube
Sanya Malhotra in Mrs. 

Sanya delivered one of her finest performances in Zee5's Mrs., the Hindi adaptation of the Malayalam film The Great Indian Kitchen. Her act earned her a standing ovation at the Melbourne Indian Film Festival. Mrs. follows the story of Richa (played by Malhotra), a professional dance instructor. Due to societal expectations and pressure, she is confined to household chores, failing to follow her passion and dreams. She battles patriarchal norms while navigating emotional turmoil, finally taking the bold decision of her life by walking away from her husband's place. Sanya's nuanced and in-depth performance made her the star of the film, for which she received widespread acclaim.

A Screengrab from Mrs.
Sanya Malhotra in Mrs. Photo: X
Pasupathy in Kuttram Purindhavan 

Directed by Selvamani, the Tamil show on Sony LIV has received positive reviews from critics and audiences alike, with actor Pasupathy garnering significant praise for his lead role as Bhaskaran. Many called it a "one-man show". Pasupathy has been praised for his authentic and intense portrayal in the crime drama and bringing immense emotional depth and strength to his character.

Pasupathy
Pasupathy in Kuttram Purindhavan Photo: X
Best OTT shows of 2025 - Illustration
Outlook’s Picks | 7 Standout Hindi OTT Shows In 2025

BY Sakshi Salil Chavan

Roshan Mathew in Kankhajura

Roshan Mathew can play vastly different characters, be it a romantic lead or a grey character. The actor dabbled in the thriller genre with Sony LIV's Kankhajura. The show is filled with good performances, but Mathew stands out with his "exceptionally well" performance, holding our attention. He is sly yet vulnerable, which will make you feel disgust, and you will also sympathise with his role.

Roshan Mathew
Roshan Mathew in Kankhajura Photo: X
Other actors who wowed us with their OTT performances include Monika Panwar (Khauf), Sunny Hinduja (Saare Jahan Se Accha), Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub (Real Kashmir Football Club), Kritika Kamra (The Great Shamsuddin Family), Jitendra Kumar (Bhagwat: Chapter One (Raakshas), Ayesha Raza (Aap Jaisa Koi), Babil Khan (Logout), Girija Oak (Perfect Family), and Abhishek Bachchan (Kaalidhar Laapata).

Published At:
