Abhishek Bachchan, born on February 5, 1976, is an Indian actor and film producer recognized for his notable contributions to Hindi cinema. Born into the esteemed Bachchan family, he is the son of actors Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan. His acting journey began with the film 'Refugee,' and he later gained acclaim for roles in films like 'Yuva,' 'Sarkar,' and 'Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna.' Bachchan has also been part of successful films such as 'Dhoom,' 'Bunty Aur Babli,' 'Guru,' and 'Dostana.' Apart from acting, he has ventured into producing films and embraced digital platforms with projects like 'Breathe: Into the Shadows,' 'Ludo,' and 'Dasvi.' In addition to three Filmfare Awards, Bachchan earned a National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi for producing the comedy-drama 'Paa.' Since 2007, he has been married to actress Aishwarya Rai, and the couple has a daughter named Aaradhya Bachchan. With his impressive filmography, he continues to be a prominent figure in the Indian film industry.