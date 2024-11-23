I Want To Talk Box Office Collection Day 1: Abhishek Bachchan Starrer Has A Slow Start

I Want To Talk is based on a real-life story where Abhishek Bachchan plays an NRI named Arjun Sen. He is facing life-altering surgery and is told by doctors that he has just 100 days to live. It shows his journey with his daughter and how he deals with such an experience when he is confronted with such a diagnosis. I Want To Talk deals with themes of mortality, internal conflicts, mental suffering and redemption.