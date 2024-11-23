Art & Entertainment

I Want To Talk Box Office Collection Day 1: Abhishek Bachchan Starrer Has A Slow Start

Abhishek Bachchan starrer I Want To Talk received a lukewarm response on Day 1. The Shoojit Sircar directorial earned only Rs 25 lakh net on its release day.

I Want To Talk box office collection
I Want To Talk box office collection day 1 Photo: Instagram
Actor Abhishek Bachchan starrer I Want To Talk, directed by Shoojit Sircar, had a disappointing opening on its release day. As per a report in the industry tracker, Sacnilk, I Want To Talk earned only Rs 25 lakh net on Day 1, according to early estimates. It was released around 800 shows across India.

The same report also stated that the film had an overall occupancy of 7.44% - the highest number of shows being screened in Delhi-NCR with 205 shows, followed by Mumbai with 139 shows.

Night shows had the highest occupancy of 10.78%, afternoon shows had 8.95%, morning shows witnessed 5.60% and evening shows saw an occupancy of 4.44%.

It is to be noted that I Want To Talk is Sircar's first theatrical release in six years after his 2018 release, October, starring Varun Dhawan and Banita Sandhu. Between 2018 and 2024, he has two OTT releases- Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Gulabo Sitabo and Vicky Kaushal starrer Sardar Udham.

Talking about Abhishek, prior to I Want To Talk, he was seen in Ghoomer, opposite Saiyami Kher. The movie received positive reviews, and he was praised for his performance. Despite rave reviews, the film earned Rs 85 lakh on opening day, and Rs 7.15 crore globally, according to Sacnilk. I Want To Talk is Abhishek's lowest opener in 20 years. Before this, his 2004 film Naach was lowest opener which minted only Rs 42 lakh on the day of release.

I Want To Talk is based on a real-life story where Abhishek Bachchan plays an NRI named Arjun Sen. He is facing life-altering surgery and is told by doctors that he has just 100 days to live. It shows his journey with his daughter and how he deals with such an experience when he is confronted with such a diagnosis. I Want To Talk deals with themes of mortality, internal conflicts, mental suffering and redemption.

Abhishek has been raved for his stellar act in the film. Also, Shoojit, known for his master storytelling yet again touches hearts with the father-daughter bond he has shown in I Want To Talk.

Written by Ritesh Shah, the film also stars Ahilya Bamroo, Johny Lever and Banita Sandhu in pivotal roles.

