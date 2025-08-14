Renukaswamy Murder Case: Supreme Court Cancels Kannada Actor Darshan’s Bail

Darshan was arrested on June 11, 2024, for his alleged involvement in the June 9 killing of Renukaswamy, a fan accused of stalking and abusing the actor’s close friend and fellow actor Pavitra Gowda on social media. Investigations revealed that Darshan allegedly paid a group of men to carry out the murder in Bengaluru. Members of his gang, along with Gowda, were also arrested.