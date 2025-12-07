Dileep & Kerala Actress Abduction And Rape Case: Verdict On December 8

The trial commenced on March 18, 2018, with nine accused in total. In 2019, after the survivor requested a woman judge, the case was reassigned to Honey M. Varghese. However, the survivor later sought another transfer, alleging that the insensitive handling of the in-camera trial had caused her severe distress. The prosecution also accused the judge of delaying proceedings on flimsy grounds and objected to certain remarks. Higher courts rejected the transfer request.