Parvathy Backs Survivor After Dileep's Acquittal In Assault Case: Our Girl Knows We're Here For Her

How WCC backed the survivor

The sexual assault case of the actress took place in a moving vehicle in Kochi on February 17, 2017, leading several women in the Malayalam film industry to raise their voice and form a collective. Three months after the horrific incident, the WCC submitted a written appeal to the Kerala Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, to address the problems faced by women in the Malayalam film industry. WCC's pressure on the Kerala government helped form a three-member committee comprising retired Kerala High Court judge Justice Hema, actor Sarada, and bureaucrat KB Valsala Kumari.