Parvathy Backs Survivor After Dileep's Acquittal In Assault Case: Our Girl Knows We're Here For Her

Actress Parvathy has publicly expressed her support for the survivor following the recent acquittal of actor Dileep in the 2017 actor assault case.
Parvathy, who is a founding member of the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC), wrote 'Avalkoppam (With her)' on social media shortly after the verdict.
The National award-winning actor has now addressed the messages she has been receiving from the supporters of the survivor.
Following Dileep's acquittal in the 2017 actor assault case, several Malayalam actors, including Parvathy, Ramya Nambeesan, Rima Kallingal, and others, have expressed solidarity with the survivor, showing continued support.
Parvathy, who is a founding member of the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC), wrote 'Avalkoppam (With her)' on social media shortly after the verdict. In another post, she wrote, "What justice? And we watch a carefully crafted screenplay unfold so cruelly now."
The National award-winning actress has now addressed the messages she has been receiving from the supporters of the survivor.
Parvathy supports survivor after Dileep's acquittal
Taking to her Instagram Story, Parvathy wrote, "I am reading all your messages. Thank you. For taking the time out to write about how this verdict has shocked and affected you. Because this does affect all of us! (sic)."
"Keeping your privacy intact I'm sharing some of your messages so we all feel supported and together, and our girl knows we are here for her! (sic)," she added.
Dileep's acquittal
On Monday (December 8), the Ernakulam Principal Sessions Judge acquitted (pronounced innocent) Malayalam actor Dileep in the 2017 abduction and rape case of a popular actress, after almost an eight-year trial. The court convicted N.S. Sunil, alias Pulsar Suni, and five others on all charges levelled against them. Their sentencing has been scheduled for December 12.
How WCC backed the survivor
The sexual assault case of the actress took place in a moving vehicle in Kochi on February 17, 2017, leading several women in the Malayalam film industry to raise their voice and form a collective. Three months after the horrific incident, the WCC submitted a written appeal to the Kerala Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, to address the problems faced by women in the Malayalam film industry. WCC's pressure on the Kerala government helped form a three-member committee comprising retired Kerala High Court judge Justice Hema, actor Sarada, and bureaucrat KB Valsala Kumari.
During the Kerala State Film Awards, the WCC launched the #Avalkkoppam campaign.