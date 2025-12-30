Jana Nayagan: First Show For Thalapathy Vijay's Film In Kerala Cancelled; Here's Why

Actor-politician Thalapathy Vijay is gearing up for the release of his upcoming Tamil film, Jana Nayagan, his last release before he contests in the 2026 Tamil Nadu elections. Directed by H Vinoth, the film is set for a grand theatrical release on January 9. It was earlier announced that the makers have received permission to screen the first show at 4 AM on the day of release. However, a new statement shared by the makers revealed that Jana Nayagan's first show in Kerala has been cancelled.