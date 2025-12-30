Jana Nayagan: First Show For Thalapathy Vijay's Film In Kerala Cancelled; Here's Why

Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan was supposed to have a 4 am show in Kerala, but it has been cancelled.
The 4 am show in Kerala will now happen at 6 am.
Jana Nayagan is slated to hit the screens on January 9, 2026.
Actor-politician Thalapathy Vijay is gearing up for the release of his upcoming Tamil film, Jana Nayagan, his last release before he contests in the 2026 Tamil Nadu elections. Directed by H Vinoth, the film is set for a grand theatrical release on January 9. It was earlier announced that the makers have received permission to screen the first show at 4 AM on the day of release. However, a new statement shared by the makers revealed that Jana Nayagan's first show in Kerala has been cancelled.
Why was Jana Nayagan first show cancelled?
SSR Entertainments, the distributor, in a statement, announced that instead of a 4 AM show in Kerala, Jana Nayagan will have its first screening at 6 AM.
The statement read, “We have made every possible effort to conduct the first show of Jana Nayagan in Kerala at 4.00 AM. Initially, permission for 4.00 AM show was granted by the producer's side. However due to the current situation and certain issues arising in Tamil Nadu, the 4.00 AM show could not be approved (sic).”
“Therefore the first show of Jana Nayakan in Kerala will be at 6.00 AM. We sincerely apologise to all Kerala Thalapathy fans for the inconvenience caused. We strongly believe that January 9, the 6.00 AM show will be wholeheartedly supported and made a grand success by the fans (sic),” the statement read further.
The statement was captioned as, “With respect and gratitude to Kerala Thalapathy fans. The first show of Jananayakan will be at 6:00 AM. Let’s celebrate together.”
About Jana Nayagan
Apart from Vijay, the movie also stars Pooja Hegde, Mamitha Baiju, Prakash Raj, Bobby Deol, and Gautham Vasudev Menon, among others. At the recently held Jana Nayagan's audio launch event, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief confirmed this will be his final project, the 69th film of his acting career.