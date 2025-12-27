Jana Nayagan Audio Launch Date, Time, Venue Details: When And Where To Watch Vijay’s Event Online

Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan is scheduled for theatrical release on January 9, 2026.
Ahead of it, a grand audio launch is held in Malaysia.
Jana Nayagan's audio launch event will mark Vijay’s three-decade-long journey in cinema.
Here's all you need to know about the Jana Nayagan music launch event
Jana Nayagan audio launch date, time and venue
Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan's music launch event will be held today (December 27) at the National Stadium, Bukit Jalil, Malaysia. The mega event will be attended by Vijay, alongside the cast and crew of the film. It was scheduled to start at 3 PM MYT (12:30 PM IST), but there has been a delay.
It is said to last for five to six hours, and nearly 85,000 people are expected to attend the music event.
When and where to watch Jana Nayagan event online
The recorded audio launch event will be aired on television and a digital platform. It will be telecast on January 4, 2026, on Zee Tamil. The event will be streaming online on the same date from 4:30 PM to 10:30 PM on the Zee5 Tamil app.
Highlights of Jana Nayagan audio launch event
The event will start with a tribute concert celebrating Vijay's legacy, which will have a retrospective of the actor's cult songs alongside performances of new songs released from Jana Nayagan album. Music composer Anirudh Ravichander is expected to lead a live orchestra.
Vijay Yesudas, Anuradha Sriram, Haricharan, Krish, S. P. Charan, Tippu, Shweta Mohan, Yogi B, Andrea Jeremiah, and Sanjana Divaker Kalmanje, among others, are reportedly performing at the launch event.
Apart from the cast and crew, Lokesh Kanagaraj, Nelson Dilipkumar, Atlee, Nasser, and Srinath are also expected to be part of it.
Rio Raj, Anjana Rangan and RJ Vijay are the hosts for the event.
According to the latest update by the official handle of Vijay's team all venue related videos from the launch event of are being taken down.
“Uploading or sharing such content may lead to a copyright strike and possible account suspension. Infringing links will be taken down without prior notice.”
The film is backed by KVN Productions, and also stars Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Narain and Priyamani in pivotal roles.