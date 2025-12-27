Jana Nayagan Audio Launch Date, Time, Venue Details: When And Where To Watch Vijay’s Event Online

Jana Nayagan Movie Audio Launch Updates: Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan is scheduled for theatrical release on January 9, 2026, coinciding with the Pongal/Makar Sankranti weekend. Directed by H. Vinoth, the action thriller will be released in Tamil, alongside dubbed versions in Hindi (titled Jan Neta), Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, and Prakash Raj, among others, round out the cast. Jana Nayagan marks Vijay's final film before he ventures into full-time politics. A grand audio launch event, titled “Thalapathy Thiruvizha”, is taking place today. Jana Nayagan's audio launch event will mark Vijay’s three-decade-long journey in cinema.