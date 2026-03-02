Manjummel Boys Director Chidambaram Booked For Alleged Sexual Assault

Malayalam filmmaker Chidambaram, director of Manjummel Boys, has been booked for a sexual assault case by Kochi police following a complaint by a female actor.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Manjummel Boys Director Chidambaram
Manjummel Boys Director Chidambaram booked in sexual assault case Photo: X
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • The Kochi city police registered a case against Malayalam filmmaker Chidambaram for allegedly sexually harassing a woman.

  • The case was filed following a complaint by a female actor.

  • As per the complaint, the incident happened in 2022 in an apartment in Kochi.

Malayalam filmmaker Chidambaram, who directed the 2024 film Manjummel Boys, has been booked by Kochi police for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman. A sexual assault case has been registered following a complaint by a female actor.

Director Chidambaram sexual assault case

The Ernakulam Town South police confirmed the registration of the case on Monday, March 2, 2026. As per the complaint, the incident happened in 2022 at an apartment in Kochi, where the director allegedly trespassed into the premises and harassed the actress.

Dr. Asha Achy Joseph, P T Kunju Muhammed - Instagram
Kerala Filmmaker Asha Achy Joseph Breaks Silence On Harassment Complaint

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Chidambaram has been booked under Section 74 (intent to outrage the modesty of a woman) and Section 75 (sexual harassment offences) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which governs criminal offences in India, reported India Today.

According to police officials, the investigation is underway, and they are trying to gather evidence and record the statements of the parties involved.

Authorities ensured a fair investigation, and the matter would be handled with sensitivity towards the complainant.

The sequence of events of the incident has not been released yet, as the investigation is in its initial stage.

Related Content
Related Content

Chidambaram is yet to release any statement on the allegation.

For the unversed, earlier, Manjummel Boys' actor Soubin Shahir was arrested in an alleged financial fraud case.

Kerala Motivational Speaker and Ex-Cop Philip Mampad Detained In POCSO Case - null
Kerala Motivational Speaker and Ex-Cop Philip Mampad Detained In POCSO Case

BY Outlook News Desk

Who is Chidambaram?

Chidambaram made his debut with Basil Joseph starrer Jan.E.Man (2021), but Manjummel Boys (2024) earned him widespread acclaim from several film industry personalities and critics. It also bagged multiple awards.

Chidambaram won the state government’s award for Best Film Director in 2024 for the film.

He is currently working on a film titled Balan, with a script by Jithu Madhavan. It was also reported that he will collaborate with Dileep for a film, but the director dismissed the rumours.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Afghanistan Tour Of India: One-Off Test In New Chandigarh From June 6 - Check Full Schedule

  2. India Vs West Indies, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: What You Might Have Missed From Virtual Quarter-Final

  3. Breaking Down Sanju Samson Masterclass: How Kerala's Crown Jewel Enabled India's Semi-Final March

  4. India Vs West Indies, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s: Men In Blue Pull Off Their Highest Run-Chase - Check List

  5. How India Reached T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Finals - Recapping Men In Blue's Journey

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. All England Open Preview: Dubai-Stranded Sindhu Forced Out; Lakshya, Satwik-Chirag Spearhead India

  2. US-Israel Attacks Iran: 'Ordeal Continues To Unfold,' Stranded PV Sindhu Shares 'Frightening' Update

  3. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  4. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  5. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: March 01, 2026

  2. The Curious Timing Of PM Modi’s Israel Visit

  3. Kashmir Erupts In Protest Over Killing Of Iranian Supreme Leader

  4. 14 JNU Students Arrested After Protest March, Sent To Judicial Custody Pending Verification

  5. Phoolan Devi: Memory, Myth, And The Villages Left Behind

Entertainment News

  1. US–Israel Strikes In Iran: Mark Ruffalo, Jack White, Carrie Coon And Other Hollywood Celebs Condemn Military Action

  2. 10 Fierce Women Cops In Indian OTT Dramas

  3. Nukkad Naatak Review | A Triumphantly Modest Indie Rooted In Goodwill And Second Chances

  4. Mumbai Meri Jaan: Evolution Of The City As A Cinematic Character

  5. 10 Years Of Aligarh: Dignity, Shame And The Cost Of Being Seen

US News

  1. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  2. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  3. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  4. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  5. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

World News

  1. The Curious Timing Of PM Modi’s Israel Visit

  2. Global Fallout: World Reacts To US-Israeli Strikes On Iran

  3. US-Israel Attacks Iran: Iran Launches Fresh Attacks On Israel, Three US Service Members Killed

  4. Outlook Explainer: After Khamenei, How Will Iran Choose Its Next Supreme Leader?

  5. Ayatollah Alireza Arafi Appointed Interim Supreme Leader Of Iran Following Khamenei’s Death

Latest Stories

  1. Modi Speaks to Netanyahu, Calls for Civilian Safety and End to Hostilities

  2. India Vs West Indies, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s: Men In Blue Pull Off Their Highest Run-Chase - Check List

  3. Actor Awards 2026 Full Winners List: Sinners, The Studio, The Pitt Win Top Honours

  4. Lunar Eclipse 2026: How The Chandra Grahan Will Impact Every Zodiac Sign

  5. Netanyahu Vows ‘Decisive Blow’ as Israel Escalates Strikes on Iran

  6. US-Israel-Iran War News LIVE: At Least 31 Killed In Israeli Strike In Lebanon

  7. Iranian Supreme Leader Khamenei Killed In US–Israel Strikes

  8. Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Highlights, T20 World Cup: Men In Green Knocked Out Despite Nervy Win; New Zealand Into Semis