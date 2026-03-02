Manjummel Boys Director Chidambaram Booked For Alleged Sexual Assault

The Kochi city police registered a case against Malayalam filmmaker Chidambaram for allegedly sexually harassing a woman.
Malayalam filmmaker Chidambaram, who directed the 2024 film Manjummel Boys, has been booked by Kochi police for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman. A sexual assault case has been registered following a complaint by a female actor.
Director Chidambaram sexual assault case
The Ernakulam Town South police confirmed the registration of the case on Monday, March 2, 2026. As per the complaint, the incident happened in 2022 at an apartment in Kochi, where the director allegedly trespassed into the premises and harassed the actress.
Chidambaram has been booked under Section 74 (intent to outrage the modesty of a woman) and Section 75 (sexual harassment offences) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which governs criminal offences in India, reported India Today.
According to police officials, the investigation is underway, and they are trying to gather evidence and record the statements of the parties involved.
Authorities ensured a fair investigation, and the matter would be handled with sensitivity towards the complainant.
The sequence of events of the incident has not been released yet, as the investigation is in its initial stage.
Chidambaram is yet to release any statement on the allegation.
For the unversed, earlier, Manjummel Boys' actor Soubin Shahir was arrested in an alleged financial fraud case.
Who is Chidambaram?
Chidambaram made his debut with Basil Joseph starrer Jan.E.Man (2021), but Manjummel Boys (2024) earned him widespread acclaim from several film industry personalities and critics. It also bagged multiple awards.
Chidambaram won the state government’s award for Best Film Director in 2024 for the film.
He is currently working on a film titled Balan, with a script by Jithu Madhavan. It was also reported that he will collaborate with Dileep for a film, but the director dismissed the rumours.