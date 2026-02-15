Kerala Filmmaker Asha Achy Joseph Breaks Silence On Harassment Complaint

Kerala filmmaker Asha Achy Joseph has publicly detailed her sexual harassment complaint against P T Kunju Muhammed, saying silence would amount to a second injustice.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Updated on:
Dr. Asha Achy Joseph, P T Kunju Muhammed
Dr. Asha Achy Joseph, P T Kunju Muhammed Photo: Instagram
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Asha Achy Joseph files a sexual harassment complaint.

  • P T Kunju Muhammed is named in the allegation.

  • Questions raised over institutional accountability.

  • Malayalam film industry faces renewed scrutiny.

Kerala filmmaker Asha Achy Joseph has gone public with her sexual harassment complaint against P T Kunju Muhammed, stating she refused to remain silent after what she described as a deliberate abuse of authority inside a state-run cultural institution. In a detailed statement, she said the incident occurred while she was discharging official duties under the Kerala State Chalachithra Academy during preparations linked to IFFK 2025.

Dr. Asha, an academic dean and filmmaker with nearly three decades of experience, said the alleged act was neither accidental nor misunderstood. According to her, it was a conscious misuse of power by someone aware of his institutional position. She had been invited to serve on the “Malayalam Cinema Today” selection committee, a role she says was based on her professional credentials and long-standing contribution to cinema and film education.

Asha Achy Joseph's sexual harassment complaint

In her statement, Asha wrote that she informed the Chief Minister through a confidential letter in late November. Police officers later recorded her statement, and she was told that an FIR would be filed. However, she questioned the delay in formal registration when news of the complaint surfaced publicly in early December.

Anushka Sharma, Rhea Kapoor, Kanika Dhillon, Taapsee Pannu - null
Empowering Women In The Indian Film Industry: Championing Female-Driven Cinema

BY Prateek Sur

She also addressed what she described as pressure to remain quiet. Suggestions that silence would protect her felt, in her words, like a continuation of the violation. She rejected labels such as “victim” or “survivor”, arguing that such terms risk reducing women to trauma rather than recognising their rights.

Related Content
Related Content

Malayalam film industry and institutional accountability

Referencing the larger context of the Malayalam film industry, including past mobilisations by the Women in Cinema Collective, Asha asked whether meaningful change has followed earlier public outcries. If women in visible positions continue to face harassment, she questioned what safeguards exist for others with less influence.

Citing the PoSH Act, she stated that prevention and accountability lie with institutions, not complainants. She called for solidarity rather than sympathy and insisted that protection cannot mean silencing women.

Mohanlal Resigns as AMMA President - | File Pic
Malayalam Cinema MeToo Row: Mohanlal Resigns As AMMA President, Entire Governing Body Dissolved

BY Outlook News Desk

The Women in Cinema Collective later expressed support for her, reiterating its stance on workplace safety and institutional responsibility.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Nepal Vs West Indies LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Rhinos In Trouble Against WI; NEP 68/5 (14 Overs)

  2. India Women Vs Australia Women LIVE Score, 1st T20I: Harmanpreet Leads Charge For Upset In Sydney Opener

  3. India A Vs Pakistan A LIVE Score, Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026: IND-A Seek First Win Against In-Form PAK-A

  4. ICC T20 World Cup Dispatch: Abhishek Back For India; IND V PAK Handshake Controversy; BCCI-BCB Meeting On Cards

  5. IND Vs PAK, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Will Pakistan Shake Hands With Indian Players? Salman Ali Agha Reveals

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  2. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  3. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

  4. India 1-1 Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Steps Up Again As Hosts Draw Level In Tie

  5. India Vs Netherlands Highlights, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Pulls Off Stunning Win After Nagal Setback

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Union Cabinet Clears ‘Urban Challenge Fund’ For Cities

  2. Human Chains in Tripura Over Kokborok Script Demand

  3. After the Wipeout: How Prashant Kishor Is Rebuilding Jan Suraaj As Bihar’s De Facto Opposition

  4. Caste in Classrooms: Discrimination in Higher Education

  5. Polyphonic Left, Proxy Islamophobia And Communal Engineering In Kerala

Entertainment News

  1. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

  2. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

  3. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

  4. Trijya Review | A Sensitive Meditation On The Slow Orbit Of Becoming

  5. The 2016 Throwback: How Courage Has Drifted To The Margins Of Bollywood In 2026

US News

  1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  2. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  5. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

World News

  1. How Bangladesh's New BNP Government Sees Its Neighbours

  2. Tarique Rahman Set to Take Oath as Bangladesh PM

  3. Art Is Never Apolitical: Arundhati Roy Rebukes Berlinale Jury’s Artistic Neutrality

  4. Bangladesh’s Democratic Mandate And Its Message To India And The World

  5. Arundhati Roy Pulls Out of Berlinale 2026 Over Jury’s Gaza Remarks

Latest Stories

  1. Pothole Deaths In India Rise 53% In 5 Years: 9,438 Killed Between 2020-2024

  2. Polyphonic Left, Proxy Islamophobia And Communal Engineering In Kerala

  3. EC Appoints NK Mishra As Special Observer For West Bengal Assembly Polls 2026

  4. Anand Ramanand Sagar Chopra, Son Of Ramanand Sagar, Passes Away At 84

  5. Nikhil Gupta Pleads Guilty In US Plot To Assassinate Khalistani Leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun

  6. Pakistan Vs Germany Hockey Highlights, FIH Pro League: Honamas Drub Green Shirts In Hobart

  7. Ireland Vs Oman Highlights, T20 World Cup 2026: Lorcan Tucker's 94* Power IRE To 96-Run Victory Over OMN

  8. O' Romeo Box Office Collection Day 1: Shahid Kapoor-Starrer Fails To Earn In Double-Digit