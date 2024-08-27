National

Malayalam Cinema Metoo Row: Mohanlal Resigns As AMMA President, Entire Governing Body Dissolved

The Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) has dissolved its governing body. This includes the resignation of President Mohanlal

Mohanlal Resigns as AMMA President
Mohanlal Resigns as AMMA President Photo: | File Pic
info_icon

Amid the allegations made by the Hema Commission report of atrocities against women and actors in the Malayalam film industry, the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) president Mohanlal has resigned from his post. Along with Mohanlal, the entire governing body of the film association has been dissolved.

Malayalam film posters along the roadside in the city of Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum), Kerala, India. - (Photo by Creative Touch Imaging Ltd./NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Hema Committee Lifts The Veil On Sexual Exploitation And 'Mafia' Control In Malayalam Film Industry

BY Shahina K. K.

The dissolution of the AMMA governing body and Mohanlal's resignations come after the allegations put forth by the Hema Commission.

Following the report, a series of allegations of sexual assault, rape and human rights abuses against major names in the Malayalam film industry including veteran actor Siddique and filmmaker Ranjith Balakrishnan were highlighted.

As per the statement from AMMA, the the governing body decided to hand in their resignations due to their "moral responsibility" and "in light of allegations made by some actors against some of the committee".

Malayalam actor Minu Munir - X/@BotchaSai
MeToo In Malayalam Film Industry: More Actors Face Allegations Day After Big Names Resign From Key Posts

BY Outlook Web Desk

The report by the Justice K Hema Committee, constituted by the Kerala government after an actress assault case in 2017, has brought to light instances of harassment and exploitation of women in the Malayalam cinema industry. Following the explosive allegations, the state government has also ordered a SIT probe into the matter.

Major names in the industry such as Ranjith and actor Siddique also resigned from their leadership roles in a state-run film academy and the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists in light of the sexual abuse allegations against them.

