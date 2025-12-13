Haal: Kerala High Court Clears Shane Nigam's Film For Release After Legal Row

Haal movie new release date announced: Shane Nigam's Malayalam film got a green signal from the Kerala High Court

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Haal movie legal row
Haal cleared for release by Kerala High Court Photo: Instagram
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Shane Nigam's Malayalam film Haal has been cleared for release by the Kerala High Court.

  • The Court dismissed appeals filed by the Catholic Congress and the Union government against its certification.

  • After several delays, it will now hit the theatres in December.

The Kerala High Court on Friday (December 12) gave a green signal to Shane Nigam starrer Malayalam film Haal for its theatrical release, dismissing appeals filed by the Catholic Congress and the Union government against its certification. A Division Bench of Justice Arvind Sushrut Dharmadhikari and Justice P.V. Balakrishnan upheld an earlier single judge’s order that had quashed the A-certificate and six cuts by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), for the film.

Karthi starrer Vaa Vaathiyaar's release postponed - X
Vaa Vaathiyaar Postponed: Madras High Court Halts Release Of Karthi And Krithi Shetty's Film, Here's Why

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Kerala High Court dismissed appeals against Malayalam film Haal

According to IANS, the Catholic Congress, in its appeal, argued that the film portrayed the Bishop of Thamarassery in a manner that he endorses interfaith marriages, which is against his publicly stated views.

It also contended that the film functioned as "propaganda" aimed at downplaying concerns around "Love Jihad."

The group further argued that Haal was defamatory and hurt religious sentiments. It also objected to the depiction of the Bishop’s House, claiming that portions of it were shot from outside without permission.

Related Content
Related Content

The CBFC’s Revising Committee had earlier examined the film and ordered the removal of several scenes, including the consumption of beef biriyani and sequences that allegedly portrayed the police in a negative light. It also issued an A certificate to the film.

The makers approached the court again, challenging both the certification and the mandated cuts.

During the hearings, the single judge’s bench asked the Catholic Congress and an RSS office-bearer to present objections.

After viewing the film and hearing the arguments, the bench ruled that four of the six suggested cuts were unnecessary and directed the CBFC to reconsider certification without the cuts.

The Catholic Congress and the Union Government again approached the division bench, but the bench upheld the earlier order. Now, with the Division Bench's decision, the legal roadblock for Haal has been cleared.

Mask movie legal dispute - Instagram
Mask: Delhi High Court Orders Makers To Either Remove Naguva Nayana Song Or Deposit Rs 30 Lakh

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Haal was originally scheduled to release on September 12, but got delayed due to the legal row. The film will now hit the screens in December. However, the new release date of Haal is yet to be announced.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Hobart Hurricanes Vs Perth Scorchers LIVE Score, WBBL Final: Lizelle Lee Powers HH-W To Maiden Title

  2. Sudur Paschim Royals Vs Lumbini Lions Live Score, Nepal Premier League Final: Paudel Claims Hat-Trick | SPR 47/6 (13)

  3. Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, ACC U19 Asia Cup 2025: BAN Start Off Well Against AFG In Pursuit Of 284

  4. IND Vs SA, 3rd T20I Preview: Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav In Focus As Action Shifts To Dharamsala

  5. South Africa Vs Ireland LIVE Score, 1st Women's ODI: IRE-W Bat First Against SA-W - Check Playing XIs

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Rafael Nadal Undergoes Surgery To Address Long-Standing Right-Hand Pain

  2. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  3. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

  4. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  5. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

Badminton News

  1. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  2. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

  3. Syed Modi International 2025: Srikanth Cruises, Treesa–Gayatri Battle Through To Title Clash

  4. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Highlights, Syed Modi International: Senior Pro Wins In Three Games, Enters Final

  5. Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın Highlights, Syed Modi International SF: Arın Stuns Top Seed Hooda To Reach Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. India’s Sanitation Crisis Is A Caste Crisis We Refuse To Acknowledge

  2. Forgotten By The Left — How Muslim Organisers Built Labour Movements And Were Written Out

  3. Who Is A Comrade?

  4. IndiGo Cancels 60 Flights, DGCA Steps In Amid Escalating Flight Cancellations

  5. Kerala After Bengal: Is the Left’s Shift Reinvention or a Neoliberal Turn?

Entertainment News

  1. Saali Mohabbat Review | An Immersive Thriller That Revives The Familiar Taste Of ‘Chutney’

  2. Outlook’s Picks: 5 Outstanding Women-Led Performances Of 2025

  3. Sharmila Tagore At 81 | A Riveting Force That Redefines Grace

  4. An Unbridled Blooming: The Emerging Landscape Of Girlhood In Cinema

  5. Retro Express | Objection My Lord! This Is Not How Things Happen In Courts

US News

  1. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

  2. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  3. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  4. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  5. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

World News

  1. Germany Alleges Russia Of Interfering In Elections, Summons Envoy

  2. Nepal: PM Karki Reviews Election Preparations with Parties, Poll Officials And Gen Z Delegates

  3. Tufts PhD Student Can Resume Research After Visa Revocation Over Israel Critique

  4. Iran Is A 'State Uneasy About The Depth Of Social Change It Is Confronting': Fatemeh Aman

  5. Nepal Government Says Gen Z Protests Cost Economy $586 Million

Latest Stories

  1. Lovesong And Lament: A Review Of Anuradha Roy's Called By the Hills

  2. Epstein Estate Photos Released By House Democrats Show Trump, Clinton And Prince Andrew

  3. Unmuting Caste: Homebound And The Films That Refuse To Whisper Anymore

  4. UK Govt Features UCC, Land Law Changes In Four-Year Report Released By CM Dhami

  5. Kerala Local Body Elections 2025: Vote Counting Begins, Results Expected Today

  6. Heavy Smog Hits Delhi: AQI Nears Severe, IGI Airport Issues Low Visibility Advisory

  7. Nepal Vs Sri Lanka Highlights, ACC U19 Asia Cup 2025: SL Beat NEP By Eight Wickets In Dubai

  8. Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, ACC U19 Asia Cup 2025: BAN Start Off Well Against AFG In Pursuit Of 284