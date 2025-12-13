Haal: Kerala High Court Clears Shane Nigam's Film For Release After Legal Row

The Kerala High Court on Friday (December 12) gave a green signal to Shane Nigam starrer Malayalam film Haal for its theatrical release, dismissing appeals filed by the Catholic Congress and the Union government against its certification. A Division Bench of Justice Arvind Sushrut Dharmadhikari and Justice P.V. Balakrishnan upheld an earlier single judge’s order that had quashed the A-certificate and six cuts by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), for the film.