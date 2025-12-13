Haal: Kerala High Court Clears Shane Nigam's Film For Release After Legal Row

Shane Nigam's Malayalam film Haal has been cleared for release by the Kerala High Court.
The Court dismissed appeals filed by the Catholic Congress and the Union government against its certification.
After several delays, it will now hit the theatres in December.
The Kerala High Court on Friday (December 12) gave a green signal to Shane Nigam starrer Malayalam film Haal for its theatrical release, dismissing appeals filed by the Catholic Congress and the Union government against its certification. A Division Bench of Justice Arvind Sushrut Dharmadhikari and Justice P.V. Balakrishnan upheld an earlier single judge’s order that had quashed the A-certificate and six cuts by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), for the film.
Kerala High Court dismissed appeals against Malayalam film Haal
According to IANS, the Catholic Congress, in its appeal, argued that the film portrayed the Bishop of Thamarassery in a manner that he endorses interfaith marriages, which is against his publicly stated views.
It also contended that the film functioned as "propaganda" aimed at downplaying concerns around "Love Jihad."
The group further argued that Haal was defamatory and hurt religious sentiments. It also objected to the depiction of the Bishop’s House, claiming that portions of it were shot from outside without permission.
The CBFC’s Revising Committee had earlier examined the film and ordered the removal of several scenes, including the consumption of beef biriyani and sequences that allegedly portrayed the police in a negative light. It also issued an A certificate to the film.
The makers approached the court again, challenging both the certification and the mandated cuts.
During the hearings, the single judge’s bench asked the Catholic Congress and an RSS office-bearer to present objections.
After viewing the film and hearing the arguments, the bench ruled that four of the six suggested cuts were unnecessary and directed the CBFC to reconsider certification without the cuts.
The Catholic Congress and the Union Government again approached the division bench, but the bench upheld the earlier order. Now, with the Division Bench's decision, the legal roadblock for Haal has been cleared.
Haal was originally scheduled to release on September 12, but got delayed due to the legal row. The film will now hit the screens in December. However, the new release date of Haal is yet to be announced.