Maharashtra Vs Mumbai Live Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Yashasvi Jaiswal And Ruturaj Gaikwad Eye Big Scores

Maharashtra Vs Mumbai Live Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Heavyweight MUM will be up against a strong MAH in Group C encounter of the VHT at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium in Jaipur on January 3, 2026

Maharashtra Vs Mumbai Live Score
Mumbai and Maharashtra are up against each other in Group C match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, in Jaipur. | Photo: PTI
Maharashtra Vs Mumbai Live Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the west derby between heavyweights Mumbai and Maharashtra in Group C clash of round five of the Vijay Hazare Trophy at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium in Jaipur. MUM are sitting at the top of the summit of the group after all four of the games played so far, while MAH are at the 4th spot after winning 2 out of the 4 matches played so far. Mumbai thrashed Goa in their last match by 87 runs in a high scoring match on the back of a sensational 157-run knock by Sarfaraz Khan in just 57 balls. On the other hand, Ruturaj Gaikwad's 124 powered Maharashtra to a whopping 129 run victory over Uttarakhand. Follow the live score and play-by-play updates of the match here.
LIVE UPDATES

Maharashtra Vs Mumbai Live Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Match Details

  • Fixture: Maharashtra vs Mumbai, Group C

  • Series: Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Round 5

  • Venue: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

  • Date: Saturday, December 3, 2025

  • Time: 9:00 AM IST

  • Live Streaming: -

  • Live Telecast: -

Maharashtra Vs Mumbai Live Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Welcome!

Hello cricket fans! Welcome to the live coverage of the Group C match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium on January 3. Stay tuned with us for the live score and real-time updates of the match.

Published At:
