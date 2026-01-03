Maharashtra Vs Mumbai Live Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Yashasvi Jaiswal And Ruturaj Gaikwad Eye Big Scores

Mumbai and Maharashtra are up against each other in Group C match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, in Jaipur. | Photo: PTI

Maharashtra Vs Mumbai Live Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the west derby between heavyweights Mumbai and Maharashtra in Group C clash of round five of the Vijay Hazare Trophy at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium in Jaipur. MUM are sitting at the top of the summit of the group after all four of the games played so far, while MAH are at the 4th spot after winning 2 out of the 4 matches played so far. Mumbai thrashed Goa in their last match by 87 runs in a high scoring match on the back of a sensational 157-run knock by Sarfaraz Khan in just 57 balls. On the other hand, Ruturaj Gaikwad's 124 powered Maharashtra to a whopping 129 run victory over Uttarakhand. Follow the live score and play-by-play updates of the match here.

LIVE UPDATES

3 Jan 2026, 07:25:25 am IST Maharashtra Vs Mumbai Live Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Match Details Fixture: Maharashtra vs Mumbai, Group C

Series: Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Round 5

Venue: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Date: Saturday, December 3, 2025

Time: 9:00 AM IST

Live Streaming: -

Live Telecast: -